Rannvijay Responds to Memes on Him Offering MBA Course to IIT Grad on Shark Tank

Rannvijay Singha unwittingly became the subject of memes when he offered an upGrad MBA degree to an entrepreneur contestant on Shark Tank India. Apart from being an IIT-PhD graduate, the guy he made the offer to is also an electrical engineer at just 26, and has done his postgrads at the Stanford University, as claimed by a viral video that brought on the trolling. Rannvijay was trolled brutally on social media thereafter, with many claiming that the former MTV Roadies’ judge was out of his depths on Shark Tank India. Now, in an interview with Economic Times, Rannvijay has spoken about what he thought of the meme saga that went on for quite a while. Stating that he has done Roadies and Splitsvilla in the past, he claimed that the memes did not faze him. He also claimed that becoming the subject of memes made one “current".

Rannvijay said that after his Roadies and Splitsvilla stints, he’s used to memes being made on him. “When Michael Jordan cried they made memes on it, he became current. He is the guy who I follow for many reasons. When a meme is made on you it means you are doing something which is getting noticed and you are current," he told Economic Times. He also explained that offering that course was his job as the host of the show, and it wasn’t his task to decide whom to offer the course, as it was the Sharks’ discretion.

He also added that holding a particular degree did not mean that the individual could not want to take up other pursuits. He said that there are many engineers who have also gone on to earn their MBAs, because they like to “touch all bases". According to Rannvijay, an extra degree could prove to be truly beneficial for an individual. To the unversed, the following is how the meme situation had panned out.

Rannvijay added that he finds the memes very funny and is comfortable with taking a joke made at his expense. He said that the memes are also one of the best things that could happen to a new show like Shark Tank India.

