Internet Star Ranu Mondal Sings Viral Sri Lankan Song 'Manike Mage Hithe' in New Video

Internet sensation Ranu Mondal become an overnight star when she was went viral after her mellifluous voice was put out everywhere which showed her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Ek Pyaar ka Nagma hai’. The singer is now back on the internet as a rendition of her performing the trending Sri Lankan song by Yohani Diloka De Silva- ‘Manike Mage Hithe’. Yohini is a singer, songwriter, rapper, YouTuber and businesswoman who has been trending on social media for her hit song which has been recreated in nearly every Indian language.

Here is the video of Ranu Mondal:

The viral Sri Lankan version was shared by Rondhon Porichoy. Earlier Ranu has sung a 10-year-old Sahdev Dirdo’s most ranked song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’.

After Ranu Mondal’s song went viral on social media, the singer was approached by a music composer Himesh Reshammiya, who later invited her to the show Super Singer where she featured as one of the judges. Ranu also recorded two songs for Himesh’s film Happy Hardy And Heer.

But as it happens with internet fame, Ranu soon seemed to vanish from the public eye and an incident in November 2019 also put the artist in a bad light when she was seen behaving rudely with a fan who wanted to take a selfie. In the video, a woman can be seen approaching Ranu from behind and tapping her on the shoulder to get her attention for a selfie during an event. However, an irritated Mondal does not take kindly to the gesture and taps the woman’s shoulder in return asking ‘What is this?’ in Hindi.

She did face criticism from her fans and others for her behaviour. Many blamed her quick rise to fame as the reason for the celebrity attitude.

The lockdown followed and Ranu Mondal has faded from people’s memory. During the Covid-19 lockdown, Ranu appeared in a YouTube video helping out some poor people. Atindra Chakraborty, who first identified Ranu on social media, said that some needy people were taken to Ranu’s house. In addition to the aid money, Ranu bought some essential items, including rice and pulses, from them.

Reports have also said that she is in a poor state and is in need of financial help herself. There are many who are blaming her celebrity airs for what can be said as a story of rise and fall.

