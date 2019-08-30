Ranu Mondal Reunited with Estranged Daughter after Recording Song for Himesh Reshamiya

Ranu Mondal, who became an overnight internet sensation after a passenger recorded her singing Lata Mangeshkar's rendition 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' at the Ranaghat station in West Bengal, met her daughter Swati after a long time. An adorable picture of Swati embracing the latest social media sensation - Ranu Mondal surfaced on the Internet and instantly went viral.

Ranu met her daughter after a very long time since both were not in contact with each other. It was only after Ranu's singing video that became viral, Swati managed to find her mother. After returning from Mumbai following recording session of several songs, Ranu met her daughter and was overjoyed in tears when she met her.

Ranu would spend most of her time singing at railway station and hoping for passerby to give her some money. According to reports, Swati left her mother about 10 years to run away from poverty in hope of a better life.

Born in Krishnanagar in West Bengal's Nadia district, Ranu Mondal spent most of her childhood at her aunt's place in Ranaghat after her mother's death. Her voter identity card was issued recently in Ranaghat with the name Ranu Roy. According to reports, Ranu's surname on the voter ID card was prior to her wedding.

Officials issued Ranu her voter ID card and it was with help of this identity proof, she flew to Mumbai to record her first song ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ with Himesh Reshammiya for his upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer.

Ranu, who is now a participant in the singing reality show Superstar Singer, got a makeover after her video went viral on social media. She is an ardent fan of Lata Mangeshkar.

Earlier in August, a video of Ranu singing Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at the Ranaghat station went viral after 26-year-old engineer Atindra Chakraborty heard her song and filmed Ranu Mondal's fate-changing video. He then posted then video on social media and it became viral.

