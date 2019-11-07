Ranveer Singh Asks 'Whattis Mobile Number?' in Photo, Nagpur Police Responds With Helpline

"What is your style number, karu kya dial number?"

If you've grown up in the 90's listening to Bollywood music, you would instantly know where this line is from. The song 'What Is Mobile Number?' from Haseena Maan Jaayegi, became somewhat of a bop icon in 1999. Ten years later, it has still not lost its appeal.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in a recent post sharing a photo from his Vogue photoshoot, captioned it with lyrics from this song.

"Whattis mobile number?

Whattis your smile number?

Whattis your style number?

करूँ क्या dial number?" he captioned the photo.

Whattis mobile number?Whattis your smile number?Whattis your style number?करूँ क्या dial number? pic.twitter.com/REfiqSTS95 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) November 6, 2019

Not missing a beat, Nagpur Police's Twitter handle caught onto the ' 'Whattis Mobile Number?' bit, and responded with their helpline number.

Netizens were floored by this really clever tweet.

A more appropriate tweet has never been tweeted. https://t.co/Rk1B0eindS — Anagha (@uhnuhgha) November 6, 2019

..100 out of 100 marks for this! LOL!.. — One Of Four (@charlogdude) November 6, 2019

All hail public servants with a sense of humour!👏👏👏😆😅Keep 'em coming, guys. https://t.co/SMWWp5yH0M — nirupama kotru (@nirupamakotru) November 7, 2019

We truly give this tweet a 100/100 on humor. And also appropriately using the micro-blogging platform to spread awareness in the best way possible.

