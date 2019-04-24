Aunty G? Ranveer Singh Feels This Woman's Rap Version of 'Gully Boy' is 'Bohot Hard'

Gully Boy has been creating a storm on social media ever since the first trailer released. Now, the movie has become common knowledge and people know all the lyrics of the songs, and fans are even coming up with their own version!'Apna Time Aayega' has become somewhat of a very common tune after Gully Boy released, and fans everywhere are trying to pick-it-up and recreate the tune. Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead role in Gully Boy, shared a video on Instagram of a fan's version of this popular tune, and termed it 'bohot hard.'In the video, a middle-aged woman can be heard rapping to the tune of 'Aapna Time Aayega,' with lyrics which are a commentary on society. 'Kaisa yeh zamana hai, aadmi deewana hai,' starts the video, which highlights the current social scenario. "System hi kharab hai," she further adds in the video.Ranveer Singh, obviously impressed by the video, posted it with the caption, "Aunty G ⚔️ #bohthard" In just 9 hours, the video has over 1.6 million views.Singh wasn't the only one impressed by this 'rapping aunty.' Zoya Akhtar, who directed Gully boy, as well as actor Hansika Motwani and Tiger Shroff found it amusing.Upon its release, Gully Boy won good reviews from critics as well as the audience. The film has earned over Rs 130 crore at the domestic box office.Gully Boy is now also on Amazon Prime Video, so anybody who missed the chance to see the film can now watch it at home. The fever of Gully Boy just refuses to die down, as everyone keeps its mantra, 'Aapna time Ayega,' in mind.