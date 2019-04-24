Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Aunty G? Ranveer Singh Feels This Woman's Rap Version of 'Gully Boy' is 'Bohot Hard'

Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead role in 'Gully Boy', shared a video on Instagram of a fan's version of his popular tune, and called it 'bohot hard.'

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 24, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aunty G? Ranveer Singh Feels This Woman's Rap Version of 'Gully Boy' is 'Bohot Hard'
Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead role in 'Gully Boy', shared a video on Instagram of a fan's version of his popular tune, and called it 'bohot hard.'
Loading...
Gully Boy has been creating a storm on social media ever since the first trailer released. Now, the movie has become common knowledge and people know all the lyrics of the songs, and fans are even coming up with their own version!

'Apna Time Aayega' has become somewhat of a very common tune after Gully Boy released, and fans everywhere are trying to pick-it-up and recreate the tune. Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead role in Gully Boy, shared a video on Instagram of a fan's version of this popular tune, and termed it 'bohot hard.'

In the video, a middle-aged woman can be heard rapping to the tune of 'Aapna Time Aayega,' with lyrics which are a commentary on society. 'Kaisa yeh zamana hai, aadmi deewana hai,' starts the video, which highlights the current social scenario. "System hi kharab hai," she further adds in the video.

Ranveer Singh, obviously impressed by the video, posted it with the caption, "Aunty G ⚔️ #bohthard" In just 9 hours, the video has over 1.6 million views.

View this post on Instagram

Aunty G ⚔️ #bohthard

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on



Singh wasn't the only one impressed by this 'rapping aunty.' Zoya Akhtar, who directed Gully boy, as well as actor Hansika Motwani and Tiger Shroff found it amusing.

Untitled design (5)

Upon its release, Gully Boy won good reviews from critics as well as the audience. The film has earned over Rs 130 crore at the domestic box office.

Gully Boy is now also on Amazon Prime Video, so anybody who missed the chance to see the film can now watch it at home. The fever of Gully Boy just refuses to die down, as everyone keeps its mantra, 'Aapna time Ayega,' in mind.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram