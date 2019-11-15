Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Ranveer Singh Nailing Kapil Dev's 'Natraj Shot' Has the Internet Hooked

Ranveer is set to portray the role of the then Indian skipper Kapil Dev, under whose leadership India lifted their maiden World Cup trophy in the famous balcony of Lord's on 25 June 1983.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:November 15, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
Ranveer Singh Nailing Kapil Dev's 'Natraj Shot' Has the Internet Hooked
Image credits: Ranveer Singh | @Atheist_Krishna / Twitter.

Earlier this week, Ranveer Singh sent the Internet in a frenzy when he shared a still from his upcoming autobiographical movie on Kapil Dev, based on India's triumph in 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Ranveer is set to portray the role of the then Indian skipper Dev, under whose leadership India lifted their maiden World Cup trophy in the famous balcony of Lord's on 25 June 1983.

In the snapshot shared, the actor nailed Kapil Dev's famous shot - the 'Natraj Shot', which the latter pulled off against the most destructive bowlers in the world.

Seeing the spitting image of Ranveer as legendary Kapil Dev had both Bollywood and cricket fans impressed alike. His perfect execution of Dev's 'Natraj shot' earned him the praise from the man himself.

Ranveer's photo also gave the meme-makers the perfect opportunity to get creative with photoshop.

Many hailed Ranveer's ability to mold himself into any character that he portrays on the big screen.

As for others, the hype around the 'Natraj shot' got to them and they headed over to Google to know more about it.

natraj related queries

One of Kapil Dev’s trademark cricket shots during his playing days was the ‘Natraj shot’, where he would hop on one leg and pull the ball away with power.

The photo perhaps is the perfect throwback to Dev's heroics in a World Cup match in 1983 against Zimbabwe where Indian skipper scored a swashbuckling unbeaten 175 after India were teetering at 17/5 at one point.

Dev came out to bat when the team was reduced to 9 for 4 and carried India's score to 266/8 by smashing 16 fours and six sixes. India went on to win the match by 31 runs. The innings of 175* by Dev is considered as one of the most significant centuries that the sport has witnessed.

Incidentally, the generations that followed could never get a glimpse of the match played at Tunbridge Wells as it had no coverage whatsoever. West Indies was taking on Australia on the same day and with lack of video equipment and BBC being on strike on the historic day, only attendees of the match got to watch Dev's finest innings.

Sharing the same on Instagram, '83 director Kabir Khan wrote on Instagram: "The match that was never televised... a world record innings that India never saw... this April the world will see how history was made on that cold windy day in Tunbridge Wells..."

As his post suggests, cricket fans might as well get to revisit the unseen innings of Dev.

But India's arguably best all-rounder has no qualms about it. Discussing the "tragedies in cricket" with Gaurav Kapur earlier this year on his popular show 'Breakfast with Champions', Dev said, "I think no. I don't think that way. You know you enjoy that moment, that's fine. God gave you, 'jaa enjoy kar'. It was my day."



