Ranveer Singh Thinks He Resembles A Common Household Object. Can You Guess It?
Ranveer Singh posted a meme someone made of him on his Instagram story showing how his outfit resembled a very common everyday household cleaner.
Ranveer Singh is known in Bollywood for his flashy and flamboyant outfits, and the 'Gully Boy' star has never shied away from the limelight. His outfits always make a bold statement - because no matter how outrageous, he always manages to make them work.
The 'Gully Boy' star's dressing sense has always been exemplary. Be it the kitsch, the bright colours, or the mixing of outrageous baroque styles with Desi undertones, the actor's clothes never fail to make the statement: Ranveer Singh is not scared to experiment or go 'all out' with his look.
His outfits, including the one which Twitter thought was basically a suit of 'Sully' from Monsters Inc., is proof of that.
But the actor has proved time and again that his sense of humour is as sharp and eclectic as his fashion choices. Here's another proof.
Recently, the actor shared a meme of himself where the creators had compared one of his blue-and-red outfits to a very common household object: Harpic bottles.
While the actor is often under speculation for his fashion choices, he is also known for his great sense of humor and his ability to appreciate a joke, even when it's on him. Him sharing the meme on his Instagram proves that he can troll himself, and still laugh at it.
The image comes from a Tweet posted by a user comparing Ranveer Singh's outfit, especially the colors, with the title, 'These Harpic bottles look lit af.'
By sharing the meme, Singh displayed his humility and sense of humour once again.
Ranveer is currently prepping for 83, a film on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. In the film directed by Kabir Khan, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and singer Harrdy Sandhu in pivotal roles, Ranveer will play the role of iconic cricketer Kapil Dev.
Ranveer is currently prepping for 83, a film on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. In the film directed by Kabir Khan, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and singer Harrdy Sandhu in pivotal roles, Ranveer will play the role of iconic cricketer Kapil Dev.
