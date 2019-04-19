Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ranveer Singh Thinks He Resembles A Common Household Object. Can You Guess It?

Ranveer Singh posted a meme someone made of him on his Instagram story showing how his outfit resembled a very common everyday household cleaner.

News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh Thinks He Resembles A Common Household Object. Can You Guess It?
Ranveer Singh posted a meme someone made of him on his Instagram story showing how his outfit resembled a very common everyday household cleaner.
Loading...
Ranveer Singh is known in Bollywood for his flashy and flamboyant outfits, and the 'Gully Boy' star has never shied away from the limelight. His outfits always make a bold statement - because no matter how outrageous, he always manages to make them work.

The 'Gully Boy' star's dressing sense has always been exemplary. Be it the kitsch, the bright colours, or the mixing of outrageous baroque styles with Desi undertones, the actor's clothes never fail to make the statement: Ranveer Singh is not scared to experiment or go 'all out' with his look.

His outfits, including the one which Twitter thought was basically a suit of 'Sully' from Monsters Inc., is proof of that.

But the actor has proved time and again that his sense of humour is as sharp and eclectic as his fashion choices. Here's another proof.

Recently, the actor shared a meme of himself where the creators had compared one of his blue-and-red outfits to a very common household object: Harpic bottles.

While the actor is often under speculation for his fashion choices, he is also known for his great sense of humor and his ability to appreciate a joke, even when it's on him. Him sharing the meme on his Instagram proves that he can troll himself, and still laugh at it.

Untitled design (47)


The image comes from a Tweet posted by a user comparing Ranveer Singh's outfit, especially the colors, with the title, 'These Harpic bottles look lit af.'




By sharing the meme, Singh displayed his humility and sense of humour once again.

Ranveer is currently prepping for 83, a film on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. In the film directed by Kabir Khan, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and singer Harrdy Sandhu in pivotal roles, Ranveer will play the role of iconic cricketer Kapil Dev.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram