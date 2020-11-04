Ranveer Singh to Virat Kohli, Celebrities Whose Beard Styles You Can Sport for a No-shave November

No-shave November is that time of the year when individuals pledge not to shave throughout the month. The objective is to raise cancer awareness and evoke conversation. No-shave November is directed towards raising awareness towards men suffering from testicular, prostate, and colon cancers. Men, commonly and largely avoid use of razors, clippers or scissors down and grow out their hair during this month.

Take a look at some celebrity beard-styles you can emulate during No shave November:

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's luscious mane is rough and macho and officially marks big boy territory. Maintaining a mane like such could be challenging, so if you are looking for a similar look, investing in the right face and beard washes, beard oils plays an important role.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor’s beard look in Kabir Singh is raw and badass. This one will require some effort to pull off but you shouldn't think twice before sporting it. Invest in grooming essentials, such as beard wash and a proper trimmer.

Saif Ali Khan

To sport the perfect Bandholz style like Saif Ali Khan’s, you will need to part with grooming tools. You will have to allow your facial hair to grow until desired with length and volume. A manbun or an undercut complements this look the best. Suniel Shetty and Vicky Kaushal rock this style with panache. Randeep Hooda has also sported this look in the recent past.

Ayushmann Khurrana

The beard style, known as Van Dyke, is a combination of a goatee and moustache. So, if a man is searching for a style to project elegance, attain a long stubble look and then shape the beard. The look demands more preciseness. Johnny Depp is responsible for popularising this style.

Christian Bale and Vicky Kaushal are also famous wearers of this style and they nail it.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's finely groomed beard is a great option for all those who want to don something a little above a stubble, but not essentially a full-fledged mane. To get a similar look, invest in a great beard trimmer and you'll be all set! You might have to begin with facial scruff first.