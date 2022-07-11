Ranveer Singh's Adventure With Bear Grylls Has Given Twitter Some Wild Memes

Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls recently dropped online and it was an amusing ride, as you would expect from the actor. Ranveer escapes bears and braves harsh terrain, goes into a Siberian forest in search of a rare flower during his stint at surviving the wild with Bear Grylls. In true Ranveer fashion, the actor also decided to start off a meme trend with himself as the subject. The template is a photo of Ranveer with folded hands, going “Meri kaafi fatt rahi hai lekin jai mata di“. That’s a solid line as far as memes go, because most of us have felt that way at some point during our lives.

Twitter understood the assignment.

Me going to tell my family about my boyfriend https://t.co/iOqaWKl63m — Aakriti Khanna (@Khannajikiladki) July 10, 2022

When I send a meme on a family group that wasn't supposed to go there… https://t.co/S4BNGU9MQc — 3pac (@Pra9vcastic) July 10, 2022

When your maths teacher asks you to solve the question on board https://t.co/i84tTSCE06 — MoMo (@diimplegirll) July 10, 2022

When your heartbroken friend says aaj gadi tera bhai chlayega https://t.co/XH59u5RmEe — Aarav (@kaafi_sensible) July 10, 2022

12 y/o me going to tell mom that I want chart paper for project tomorrow at late night https://t.co/1LVnPrQwFN — ADITI (@ADITI_PANDE_) July 10, 2022

When you forgot your wallet at home and auto wale bhaiya says 'me toh sirf cash hi lega' https://t.co/FEJEC35cCL — Vivek Gautam (@Imvivek04) July 10, 2022

Me when the delivery guy is standing outside my house and tells dad about my total bill https://t.co/R1jdAEtiyo — DIVI IS A SUPER HOT PERSON (@diviissuperhot) July 10, 2022

Girls not wearing any winterwear in weddings at 10°C https://t.co/E1vGGQS3cT — Sanzzz (@_thatmemergirl) July 10, 2022

People’s reviews of Ranveer’s stint with Bear Grylls seemed to be kind of mixed, with some calling it overdone, while others said it was fun.

Ranveer’s recent appearance on Koffee With Karan alongside Alia Bhatt was no less of a thrill, either. He did a number of spot-on impressions of actors like Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhavan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan. He also managed to casually drag Karan Johar on his own show, jokingly calling out the host’s “nepo bias” and claiming that he seemed to be favouring Alia during a game.

