Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his bold and quirky style. His clothes are jazzy, bold, very bright and colorful and it can be said that Singh is not scared to experiment or go all out. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to post photos of him wearing a blue tracksuit along with some heavy gold jewellery and a long-haired wig. He captioned the post, “Alessandro, my beloved. @gucci @alessandro_michele #GucciBeloved #GucciJackie1961."

As the post went viral, Singh got several compliments from his Bollywood co-workers with Alia Bhatt commenting, “Oh! Oh! Oh!!!" and Kubbra Sait asking, “You really are the unicorn aren’t you?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

As the compliments started pouring in, so did the memes and jokes on his new look.

If my future husband doesn’t look like this #RanveerSinghI don’t want him😤 pic.twitter.com/2oc6Ligf6X— Upasana Yadav (@Upasanayadav84) June 30, 2021

When someone says to my bestie “Tumhari dressing sense buhat achi hai"Le Bestie: 🔥😂🔥#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/8EawdKYubu— POISON ☻🖤 (@sensato_ashi) June 30, 2021

Drip gawd of Bollywood . The man with the best fashion sense #RanveerSingh #DRIPPIN pic.twitter.com/O804p1ksQk— Dr Nihal Mohammad S (@Being_Nihal133) June 30, 2021

First day in office after lockdown pic.twitter.com/5z3vpommUz— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 30, 2021

Singh has often been the target of trolls for his bold outfits and styling experiments. However, the actor continues to disregard the negative opinions and deliver iconic fashion statements.

Singh currently awaits the release of his next film, ’83’, where he plays the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as his onscreen wife Romi Dev along with several other actors such as Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here