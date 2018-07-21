English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ranveer Singh's 'Happy Dance' with Spiritual Leader Sadhguru Is All Positive Vibes
Shake a leg with Singh and Sadhguru.
Shake a leg with Singh and Sadhguru.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has become the equivalent of fun, and quirky energy in Bollywood. While his PR team could have been responsible for some of his popularity, most of it is because of his fun personality.
He is known to make every situation, especially interviews, a lot more engaging and funny with his witty answers and interesting insights.
Owing to these traits, he was invited for a leadership conclave held by IIM Bangalore, the promo of which was shared on Youtube for a live stream by mystic and author Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.
The video stated how Ranveer was "Bollywood's coolest dude," and he proves it, by getting Sadhguru to shake a leg with him at garba music.
The video he posted on Instagram, went viral with fans commenting on how much they loved it - both him and Sadhguru. Ranveer can be seen hugging the spiritual guru at the end of their brief dance.
The event promised to show how "drama and entertainment would meet wit and wisdom," and Ranveer Singh's aptly put captioned, 'Happy Dance' is proof of how the rest of the show went.
Also Watch
He is known to make every situation, especially interviews, a lot more engaging and funny with his witty answers and interesting insights.
Owing to these traits, he was invited for a leadership conclave held by IIM Bangalore, the promo of which was shared on Youtube for a live stream by mystic and author Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.
The video stated how Ranveer was "Bollywood's coolest dude," and he proves it, by getting Sadhguru to shake a leg with him at garba music.
The video he posted on Instagram, went viral with fans commenting on how much they loved it - both him and Sadhguru. Ranveer can be seen hugging the spiritual guru at the end of their brief dance.
The event promised to show how "drama and entertainment would meet wit and wisdom," and Ranveer Singh's aptly put captioned, 'Happy Dance' is proof of how the rest of the show went.
Also Watch
-
Commonly Confused Emojis on World Emoji Day
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Order Food On The Go With The New App
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Watch: The Week That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Watch: The News That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Commonly Confused Emojis on World Emoji Day
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Friday 13 July , 2018 Order Food On The Go With The New App
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Watch: The Week That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Watch: The News That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Juhi Parmar Hits Back at Former Husband Sachin Shroff, Read the Full Letter Here
- Reliance Jio Monsoon Hungama Offer: Understanding The Costs And The Benefits
- Janhvi Kapoor or Urvashi Rautela: Who Sported the Ritika Mirchandani Attire Better?
- Nora Fatehi Recreates The Iconic Dilbar Step Looking Hotter Than July
- Munna Bhai 3: After Playing Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor to Replace Arshad Warsi as Circuit?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...