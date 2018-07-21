GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ranveer Singh's 'Happy Dance' with Spiritual Leader Sadhguru Is All Positive Vibes

Shake a leg with Singh and Sadhguru.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 21, 2018, 5:34 PM IST
Ranveer Singh's 'Happy Dance' with Spiritual Leader Sadhguru Is All Positive Vibes
Shake a leg with Singh and Sadhguru.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has become the equivalent of fun, and quirky energy in Bollywood. While his PR team could have been responsible for some of his popularity, most of it is because of his fun personality.

He is known to make every situation, especially interviews, a lot more engaging and funny with his witty answers and interesting insights.

Owing to these traits, he was invited for a leadership conclave held by IIM Bangalore, the promo of which was shared on Youtube for a live stream by mystic and author Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

The video stated how Ranveer was "Bollywood's coolest dude," and he proves it, by getting Sadhguru to shake a leg with him at garba music.



Happy Dance !!! @sadhguru 🕊


A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on






The video he posted on Instagram, went viral with fans commenting on how much they loved it - both him and Sadhguru. Ranveer can be seen hugging the spiritual guru at the end of their brief dance.

The event promised to show how "drama and entertainment would meet wit and wisdom," and Ranveer Singh's aptly put captioned, 'Happy Dance' is proof of how the rest of the show went.

