Ranveer Singh's Twin Pony Tail Look Has Desi Twitter Tangled Up in Memes

Ranveer Singh has always been a trendsetter. If you think about quirky, bold fashion in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh is usually the image that comes to mind. From flashy outfits to unconventional pants and sometimes even strange hairdos, Ranveer Singh has never stopped experimenting. His clothes are jazzy, bold, very bright and colourful - and they make a statement: Ranveer Singh is not scared to go all out. Keeping up with his trend of rocking unconventional fashion, Singh was spotted with a new hairdo in the last week. The photos were from when Ranveer Singh was in Hyderabad to attend the launch of actors Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film. Along with Ranveer, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and megastar Chiranjeevi were also seen attending the mahurat event. The much-anticipated film is tentatively called SVC 50.

In a string of pictures, Ranveer was seen talking to Ram. In other images, the ‘Padmaavat’ star is seen posing with the film’s director Shankar and the cast of the film. Ranveer and Ram also bonded over the latter’s expensive Ferrari car, said to be in the north of Rs 4 crore. They also posed for pictures in front of the swanky four-wheeler. Ranveer, who himself has a collection of expensive cars, saw Ram’s car near his vanity and pointed towards it. It is then Ram held his hand and they posed for pics in front of it. Much ahead of when he arrived, though in a video shared online, Ranveer gets out of his car and starts strutting towards the Airport gate. Dressed in a double-breasted pinstriped pantsuit and shiny leather shoes, the actor opted for a dapper style pick. He ditched a shirt to go with the look and yet looked suave. He flaunted a cool pair of chunky sunshades and a mask. The most interesting and quirky part of his look was the two-ponytail hairstyle. The actor also posed for the photographers before entering the terminal.

The photos of his twin pony tail has since become the fodder for desi memes.

Ranveer Singh New Hairstyle pic.twitter.com/8Lj8G0QyTu— MemesCasm (@memes_Casm) September 8, 2021

Don't Call Yourself Chicken Lover If You Don't Have Hairstyle like Ranveer Singh.#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/0Ly5odYPKu— India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) September 8, 2021

Ranveer singh after knowing that his outfit or hairstyle is going out of trend : pic.twitter.com/79RIgpIJ6H— Saurav raj (@memer_bro_xx01) September 8, 2021

Ye koi nayi trend nahi hein btw kids have similar kinda hairstyle 😂 pic.twitter.com/1VoICpTQY0— 𝓢𝓱𝔀𝓮𝓽𝓱𝓪 (@shwetha0811) September 8, 2021

Ranveer Singh new hair style pic.twitter.com/V0lRSV9ycM— NaDeEm TyAgI🔥 🇮🇳 (@thenadeemtyagi) September 8, 2021

In June, Ranveer Singh had taken to Instagram to post photos of him wearing a blue tracksuit along with some heavy gold jewellery and a long-haired wig. His look was then dubbed ‘Desi Jared Leto.’

SVC 50, the movie reportedly also features Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra and Sunil. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

