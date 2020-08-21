Rap Video Of Wholesome Georgia Teachers Welcoming Students Back to School Goes Viral

Two teachers from Georgia "tapped in" to welcome students back to the new normal of online learning amid the ongoing pandemic with a rap video that has quickly captured everyone's attention on the internet.

Teachers at Monroe Comprehensive High School in Dougherty County in Albany, Callie Evans and Audri Williams, rapped to motivate their students who joined back school via virtual classes.

According to a CNN report, Dougherty County was hit hard by the coronavirus, so the school district has been out of the classroom since March. “We didn’t know what was going to happen,” Evans told the news website. “They were used to being in class. So, we just wanted to kind of motivate them and engage them and make sure they were excited for what was to come even though it was unknown,” Evans said.

“Tomorrow is the first day of virtual school! With all the uncertainty these past few months have brought, I want to be able to get my students excited for what’s to come. You all will still be great despite what we’ve been through. Let’s have a great year!!” wrote Evans while sharing the video, which has now gone rounds on social media.

Audrianna Williams and Callie Evans showed off their impressive rapping and dance skills with original lyrics set to the tune of Jack Harlow's "What's Poppin'" to get students excited about the start of this unique school year.

“We are in for a wild ride this school year, but let’s make the best of it! What better way to release all of the anxiety, doubts and fears of the school year than to dance & turn up 🔥 What’s poppin’?! 😏 20-21 School Year, Let’s get it!” read Williams’ Instagram post.

Have a look at her quirky rap:

Since raps have gone viral social media platforms, Instagrammers could not stop appreciating and crowned them with the title of 'Teachers of the year'.