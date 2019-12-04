Give Condoms to Rapist, Fulfil His Sexual Desires: Filmmaker's Advice to Women Will Boil Your Blood

About to get raped? Just hand the rapist a condom for a hassle-free experience. Yes, that's the latest suggestion made to women for their own safety when it comes to protecting them from rape. Just hand the rapist a condom and cooperate with him while he fulfills his "sexual desire".

Filmmaker Daniel Shravan took to social media recently and posted a number of messages in which he sought a "rape without violence" scheme. "Rape is not a serious thing, but murder is inexcusable, Shravan wrote, adding that it was the strict punishments for rape were the reason why rapists were killing their victims instead of just raping and leaving them.

He also asked for legalizing "rape without violence" for the SAFETY of rape victims, claiming it was the ONLY way to protect rape victims from brutal murder.

The "recommendation" comes days after the charred body of a 26-year-old veterinarian was found in Hyderabad after being brutally raped and murdered. With the nation on the boil, Indians have been coming up with some bizarre answers to solve the problem of crimes against women. First, a Samajwadi Party MP called for rapists to be publicly lynched. Others such as a Trinamool Congress MP as well as BJP MP called for public hangings of rapists Yet others such as Telangana's law minister purported that the victim should have called 100 instead of calling her sister when she was attacked.

But this one surely takes the cake.

The filmmaker further suggested that "society and women's organisations are the main culprits" behind the "cruel death" of rape victims. Here are some of the highlights of his tirade:

Girls above 18 should be educated on rape, i.e, taught not to refuse the sexual desires of men.

'Nirbhaya Act' can't control violent rape so women take their own protection in their own hands and carry condoms to give to the rapist.

Rape is better than murder. Murder is a sin, rape is corrective punishment.

Simple logic: When men's sexual desires are fulfilled by rape, they will not kill the victim.

If "just rape" is ignored by police, women and women's rights organizations, rapists will not go to the extent of disfiguring and mutilating the victim.

The list goes on.

Shravan was not the only one. Several people on social media seemed to have similar views. A Facebook user by the name of 'Supreme Star' said that every time he had been attacked by women rapists, he did not "scream or shout", instead he cooperated with the women rapists and in return was left alive. Meaning? Don't scream and shout when getting raped as that only infuriates the rapist more into killing the victim. Instead, "Supreme Star" suggested victims should "surprise the rapist with a condom". He will then "automatically feel relaxed and won't harm (kill)" the victim.

The depravity of the discourse following the rape-murder reveals a most patriarchal, misogynistic view of rape and crimes against women. What these men are saying simply amounts to the fact that rape is not a crime that the state can prevent with stringent laws or stricter punishment. It can only be prevented by smart women who choose to "cooperate" with their rapists and fulfil their sexual desires in exchange for her life.

While the posts have since been taken down after massive outrage in social media, the fact that a large number of men also supported Shravan's statements is tell-tale of the country's severe lack of understanding of what rape means as a crime, let alone concepts such as consent and equality. As long as these stunted beliefs exist, rapists will continue to run free despite arrests and women can never really feel safe, be it at home or outside.

Ideas going around.Some of this content is in Telugu. Basically the ideas these men have given is - cooperate and offer condoms to prevent murder after rape, women’s organizations are the reason for rape.Rape is not heinous, murder is. pic.twitter.com/2eqhrQA02T — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 3, 2019

