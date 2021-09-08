Rapper Lil Uzi Says Fans Ripped Out Diamond From His Forehead During Live Performance

The American Rapper, Symere Bysil Woods, popularly known as Lil Uzi Vert, recently revealed that during crowd surfing in one of his shows, his fans yanked the $24 million (Rs. 176 crores) worth pink diamond that was implanted on his forehead.

Lil Uzi Vert was performing in the Rolling Loud Miami 2021 festival held on July 23. Talking to TMZ, he said, “I was performing at Rolling Loud, and I jumped into the crowd, and they just kind of ripped it out.” As the reporter asked him how he was feeling, he said, “Well, I am feeling good. I still have the diamond, so I feel good.”

Watch the video here:

Uzi first mentioned the diamond in his tweet he posted in January. He told how he was paying for a natural pink diamond crafted by a designer named Elliot Eliantte since 2017. In the tweet, he wrote, “The stone cost so much that I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond.”

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face 🤫 💰 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

He also posted a video of his diamond on Twitter and wrote, “OK, we good.”

Ok we good pic.twitter.com/tOOIaQbcWs— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) February 4, 2021

After the incident, Uzi shared a picture of his forehead on social media but later deleted it. However, a fan grabbed the photos and shared in on his Twitter.

At rapper Lil Uzi Vert, fans tore a diamond from his forehead. During the performance, as the rapper jumped into the crowd from the stage, fans pulled out a $ 24 million jewel inserted into his forehead. (P.S. stone was returned soon) pic.twitter.com/dFr4pJgu9b — DARK_KILROY♠️ (@KilroyNikolay) September 6, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert, who has a 13-million large following on Instagram, first shared his pictures with the diamond on his forehead in February. Post the incident, he now sports a barbell piercing, where the diamond used to be.

According to Uzi, the diamond is almost 11 carats and is worth all his cars and the house combined. When a fan asked if the diamond is worth all his cars, he replied, “Yes, My Bugatti can’t even pay for it. Even All my cars plus home can’t.”

Yes my Bugatti can’t even pay for it … all my cars together ,plus home, 🚘 🚗 🚙 🏠 💰 this took so long now I can get this money 🥵 https://t.co/37urFCItq6— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

What do you think about this unusual incident?

