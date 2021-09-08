CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Rapper Lil Uzi Says Fans Ripped Out Diamond From His Forehead During Live Performance
2-MIN READ

Rapper Lil Uzi Says Fans Ripped Out Diamond From His Forehead During Live Performance

Lil Uzi Vert, who has a 13-million large following on Instagram, first shared his pictures with the diamond on his forehead in February. (Image Credits: Twitter/@@KilroyNikolay)

Lil Uzi Vert was performing in the Rolling Loud Miami 2021 festival held on July 23.

The American Rapper, Symere Bysil Woods, popularly known as Lil Uzi Vert, recently revealed that during crowd surfing in one of his shows, his fans yanked the $24 million (Rs. 176 crores) worth pink diamond that was implanted on his forehead.

Lil Uzi Vert was performing in the Rolling Loud Miami 2021 festival held on July 23. Talking to TMZ, he said, “I was performing at Rolling Loud, and I jumped into the crowd, and they just kind of ripped it out.” As the reporter asked him how he was feeling, he said, “Well, I am feeling good. I still have the diamond, so I feel good.”

Watch the video here:

Uzi first mentioned the diamond in his tweet he posted in January. He told how he was paying for a natural pink diamond crafted by a designer named Elliot Eliantte since 2017. In the tweet, he wrote, “The stone cost so much that I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond.”

He also posted a video of his diamond on Twitter and wrote, “OK, we good.”

After the incident, Uzi shared a picture of his forehead on social media but later deleted it. However, a fan grabbed the photos and shared in on his Twitter.

Lil Uzi Vert, who has a 13-million large following on Instagram, first shared his pictures with the diamond on his forehead in February. Post the incident, he now sports a barbell piercing, where the diamond used to be.

According to Uzi, the diamond is almost 11 carats and is worth all his cars and the house combined. When a fan asked if the diamond is worth all his cars, he replied, “Yes, My Bugatti can’t even pay for it. Even All my cars plus home can’t.”

What do you think about this unusual incident?

first published:September 08, 2021, 16:19 IST