Rapper Lil Uzi Vert's Diamond Stud Worth Rs 175 Crore Missing from Forehead, Fans Left Puzzled

Rapper Lil Uzi, who made headlines earlier this year for implanting a huge diamond on his forehead, has removed the pink stone piercing now. The XO Tour Llif3 artist, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, had raised eyebrows when he revealed the extravagant jewellery piece embedded on his forehead. In January, he announced on social media that he has been paying for a diamond from Elliot for years. The natural pink diamond, which weighs around 10 carats, is estimated to be worth $24 million.

However, his fans have noticed the diamond to be noticeably missing from his forehead in recent social media posts. The 26-year-old ’20 min’ artist’s Instagram posts hinted at the missing piercing. The claims were confirmed on Monday after his rapper girlfriend, JT from the City Girls, shared their selfie in her Instagram stories. Lil Uzi’s forehead was seen diamond-free as the couple cosied up with each other, reports LADbible.

Before the stories, the diamond was spotted missing in group photos when the couple went on a double date with music producer Future and his girlfriend Dess Dior, in Florida.

The rosy piece of jewellery hasn’t been spotted since April when Lil Uzi shared exclusive pictures for a Calvin Klein adon Instagram. The MIA diamond has left fans wondering about the piece, and they flooded the comments section with multiple questions.

In January this year, Lil Uzi had announced his plans to get a diamond embedded on his forehead that costed him more than “all of his cars together, plus home.” He unveiled the sparkling face piercing in February, which became the talk of the town and attracted mixed responses from fans as some criticised him for not putting the money to good use. He responded to the backlash positively, then shared more pictures on social media, unbothered about responses.

