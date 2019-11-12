Rapper Lil Wayne's Iconic Rs 7 Crore Diamond-Studded 'Beats Pro' Headphones Head to Auction
The headphones are set to go under the hammer in Christie's auction in New York.
File photo of Lil Wayne. Image credits: MTV Finland / Facebook.
Back in 2012, Grammy-winning American rapper Lil Wayne made headlines after he sported a $1-million diamond-encrusted 'Beats Pro' headphones at a basketball game.
The headphones are set to go under the hammer in Christie's auction in New York.
The unique pair of diamond and ruby 'Beats Pro' headphones designed by British luxury jeweller Graff was created for performers of Super Bowl XLVI. It has been worn by the electronic duo LMFAO, celebrity singer Madonna, and rapper Lil' Wayne, since then.
Set with over 1,500 diamonds weighing over 120 carats and 28 rubies comprising 3.35 carats, this one-of-a-kind collaboration piece is being offered for the first time at auction, Christie's said in a press statement.
It is estimated to sell at between $100,000-150,000 or Rs 71 lakh-1 crore.
The piece forms part of a Christie's New York auction titled 'Magnificent Jewels' on December 11.
A selection of coloured diamonds, colourless diamonds, and gemstones, alongside important signed pieces by the likes of Bulgari, Cartier and Tiffany & Co., will be put on auction.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan's Fitness Regime Shows How She Gets Ready for a Guilt-Free Vacation
- Siddhant Chaturvedi Recalls Make Out Session With Gully Boy Co-Star Ranveer Singh
- 'We Owe You Some Milk': Australian Fire Fighter Leaves Cute Note for Owner of House He Saved
- Amitabh Bachchan Posts His Bed-ridden Photograph, Says Body is Giving a Signal to Slow Down
- Instagram Stalking App Like Patrol Thrown Out by Apple; You Can All Relax Now