Rapper Lil Wayne's Iconic Rs 7 Crore Diamond-Studded 'Beats Pro' Headphones Head to Auction

Back in 2012, Grammy-winning American rapper Lil Wayne made headlines after he sported a $1-million diamond-encrusted 'Beats Pro' headphones at a basketball game.

The headphones are set to go under the hammer in Christie's auction in New York.

The unique pair of diamond and ruby 'Beats Pro' headphones designed by British luxury jeweller Graff was created for performers of Super Bowl XLVI. It has been worn by the electronic duo LMFAO, celebrity singer Madonna, and rapper Lil' Wayne, since then.

Set with over 1,500 diamonds weighing over 120 carats and 28 rubies comprising 3.35 carats, this one-of-a-kind collaboration piece is being offered for the first time at auction, Christie's said in a press statement.

It is estimated to sell at between $100,000-150,000 or Rs 71 lakh-1 crore.

The piece forms part of a Christie's New York auction titled 'Magnificent Jewels' on December 11.

A selection of coloured diamonds, colourless diamonds, and gemstones, alongside important signed pieces by the likes of Bulgari, Cartier and Tiffany & Co., will be put on auction.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.