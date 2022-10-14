CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#RussiaUkraineWar#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Buzz » Rare 1600-year-old Roman Mosaic Portraying Trojan War Found In Syria
1-MIN READ

Rare 1600-year-old Roman Mosaic Portraying Trojan War Found In Syria

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: October 14, 2022, 13:27 IST

Syria

The Trojan War, a legendary conflict between the Greeks and the people from Troy took place over 2,000 years ago. (Credits: LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)

The Trojan War, a legendary conflict between the Greeks and the people from Troy took place over 2,000 years ago. (Credits: LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)

This mosaic was discovered in Syria and is the most recent to be uncovered in the country’s Homs region, reported DailyMail.

Images of Trojan War soldiers can be seen in one of the rarest mosaics ever uncovered, dating back 1,600 years to the Roman Empire. This mosaic was discovered in Syria and is the most recent to be uncovered in the country’s Homs region, reported DailyMail.

The Trojan War, a legendary conflict between the Greeks and the people from Troy took place over 2,000 years ago.

Here is the photo:

The Trojan War, a legendary conflict between the Greeks and the people from Troy took place over 2,000 years ago. (Credits: LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)

Soldiers are pictured clutching swords and shields carrying the names of Greek generals who fought in the Trojan War, according to Humam Saad, director of excavations and archaeological studies at Syria’s General Directorate of Museums. He claimed that although it wasn’t the oldest of its sort, it was the most comprehensive and unique. Neptune, the ancient Roman deity of the sea, and 40 of his mistresses are also depicted in the mosaic.

Although only one mosaic, measuring around 20 metres (65 feet) long and 6 metres wide, has been found up to this point beneath a building, archaeologists expect to find more.

It is believed that the magnificent Roman-era artwork was created 1,600 years ago on what appears to have been the floor of an ancient bathhouse, but more excavation and investigation are required. Saad further stated, “We can’t identify the type of the building, whether it’s a public bathhouse or something else, because we have not finished excavating yet.”

There was some degree of damage to each of Syria’s six UNESCO World Heritage Sites due to the conflict with rebels in the country. Ancient mosaics at Rastan were stolen, while the Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque and Umm al-Zinar church in the Homs province were both damaged. The instability in Syria at the height of the conflict allowed transportable objects such as coins, statuettes etc. to be dispersed globally via the black market for antiquities.

Syria held some of the earliest and most well-preserved antiquities from ancient civilizations, making it a gold mine for archaeologists. Unfortunately, over ten years of war have permanently damaged parts of Syria’s long and rich history.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

first published:October 14, 2022, 13:27 IST
last updated:October 14, 2022, 13:27 IST