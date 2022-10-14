Rare 1600-year-old Roman Mosaic Portraying Trojan War Found In Syria

Images of Trojan War soldiers can be seen in one of the rarest mosaics ever uncovered, dating back 1,600 years to the Roman Empire. This mosaic was discovered in Syria and is the most recent to be uncovered in the country’s Homs region, reported DailyMail.

The Trojan War, a legendary conflict between the Greeks and the people from Troy took place over 2,000 years ago.

Here is the photo:

Soldiers are pictured clutching swords and shields carrying the names of Greek generals who fought in the Trojan War, according to Humam Saad, director of excavations and archaeological studies at Syria’s General Directorate of Museums. He claimed that although it wasn’t the oldest of its sort, it was the most comprehensive and unique. Neptune, the ancient Roman deity of the sea, and 40 of his mistresses are also depicted in the mosaic.

Although only one mosaic, measuring around 20 metres (65 feet) long and 6 metres wide, has been found up to this point beneath a building, archaeologists expect to find more.

It is believed that the magnificent Roman-era artwork was created 1,600 years ago on what appears to have been the floor of an ancient bathhouse, but more excavation and investigation are required. Saad further stated, “We can’t identify the type of the building, whether it’s a public bathhouse or something else, because we have not finished excavating yet.”

There was some degree of damage to each of Syria’s six UNESCO World Heritage Sites due to the conflict with rebels in the country. Ancient mosaics at Rastan were stolen, while the Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque and Umm al-Zinar church in the Homs province were both damaged. The instability in Syria at the height of the conflict allowed transportable objects such as coins, statuettes etc. to be dispersed globally via the black market for antiquities.

Syria held some of the earliest and most well-preserved antiquities from ancient civilizations, making it a gold mine for archaeologists. Unfortunately, over ten years of war have permanently damaged parts of Syria’s long and rich history.

