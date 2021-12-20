Rare Albino Hog Deer Spotted At Kaziranga National Park, Video Goes Viral

The world-famous Kaziranga National Park recently shared a jaw-dropping clip that has captured a rare sight and left netizens awestruck. A unique albino hog deer was spotted at the national park and tiger reserve in the Kohora region. Kohora is where the main entrance of the reserve is situated. In the clip shared by the park, an all-white albino deer is seen trailing another hog deer and coming out in the open from the clutter of bushes and trees. In the wilderness, the albino deer is sifting through the grass and is carefully prancing behind its companion. The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, sharing the video, in the caption, wrote, “Albino hog deer at Kohora.”

Take a look at the clip here:

Albino hog deer at Kohora pic.twitter.com/wZUkqNzjmm— Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) December 16, 2021

The video has racked up more than 15,000 views and has accumulated more than 1000 likes. Hog deers are already an endangered species. One can only imagine how extraordinary the spotting of an albino hog deer is.

One user wrote, “It’s beautiful, but the challenge is that albinos cannot camouflage, and survival story is really tough.”

It's beautiful. But the challenge is albinos cannot camouflage and survival story is really toughest. 😔— Dr Ananta Gogoi (@drgananta) December 19, 2021

Another postulated that albino hog deer may only be found in Kaziranga.

So cute !Albino deer is very rare!I think in India it's only found in @kaziranga_ .👏👏— Praveen (@PraveenIN12345) December 18, 2021

A user mentioned that he is going to Kaziranga soon and wish to spot one.

Is this into tourism zone ? I am coming in January, wish to spot one.— Trikansh Sharma (@trikansh_sharma) December 19, 2021

One of the netizens suggested that the deer must be kept in a protected area since the albino hog deer is highly vulnerable to attack by wild felines.

Due to its unique paatrn it's highly susceptible to bigcat.. 🐅 kaziranga hv high density..so better keep the albino in nature park or zoo.@ParveenKaswan yurs take sir? https://t.co/AwT7Cgu6iQ— Raj⚡ (@Raj95853483) December 16, 2021

Although highly rare, this is not the first time that such a sight was witnessed at the national reserve located in Assam. In June 2021, a wildlife photographer Jayanta Kumar Sarma captured a full-grown albino hog deer with beautiful horns for the first time in the park. According to the photographer, out of the 40,000 hog deer living in the reserve, only one or two may turn out to be Albino.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.