Rare Albino Magpie in Australian Wildlife Sanctuary is 'One in a Million'

The sanctuary has confirmed that the bird is indeed an albino and not just a bird with colour pigmentation. While magpies with colour pigmentation are not too uncommon, albinos are really one in a million.

News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 10:08 AM IST
Rare Albino Magpie in Australian Wildlife Sanctuary is 'One in a Million'
The sanctuary has confirmed that the bird is indeed an albino and not just a bird with colour pigmentation. While magpies with colour pigmentation are not too uncommon, albinos are really one in a million.
A rare white albino has been discovered in Australia's Tasmania and the bird has been living in a wildlife sanctuary. The sanctuary had received the bird when it was young and injured. However, circumstances have prevented the bird from being released into the wild.

For instance, the bird's pigmentation makes it susceptible to preys. In other words, the bird would soon become the target of other birds and animals and according to authorities, the bird would barely survive a day in the wild alone.

According to news reports, the bird had been found at the base of a tree and couldn't make it back to the nest.

The sanctuary has confirmed that the bird is indeed an albino and not just a bird with colour pigmentation. While magpies with colour pigmentation are not too uncommon, albinos are really one in a million.

The bird basically lacks the pigment in its entirety.

However, the cute bird is extremely social and interacts with anyone who comes up to the fence. And guess what, he likes being pampered. He's perfectly capable of feeding himself but prefers to be fed!

Check out a picture of him here:




Bird albinism is pretty rare, which makes the magpie quite a sight for visitors!
