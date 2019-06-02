Rare Albino Magpie in Australian Wildlife Sanctuary is 'One in a Million'

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Rare Albino Magpie in Australian Wildlife Sanctuary is 'One in a Million'
The sanctuary has confirmed that the bird is indeed an albino and not just a bird with colour pigmentation. While magpies with colour pigmentation are not too uncommon, albinos are really one in a million.
The sanctuary has confirmed that the bird is indeed an albino and not just a bird with colour pigmentation. While magpies with colour pigmentation are not too uncommon, albinos are really one in a million.
Loading...
A rare white albino has been discovered in Australia's Tasmania and the bird has been living in a wildlife sanctuary. The sanctuary had received the bird when it was young and injured. However, circumstances have prevented the bird from being released into the wild.
For instance, the bird's pigmentation makes it susceptible to preys. In other words, the bird would soon become the target of other birds and animals and according to authorities, the bird would barely survive a day in the wild alone.
According to news reports, the bird had been found at the base of a tree and couldn't make it back to the nest.
The sanctuary has confirmed that the bird is indeed an albino and not just a bird with colour pigmentation. While magpies with colour pigmentation are not too uncommon, albinos are really one in a million.
The bird basically lacks the pigment in its entirety.
However, the cute bird is extremely social and interacts with anyone who comes up to the fence. And guess what, he likes being pampered. He's perfectly capable of feeding himself but prefers to be fed!
Check out a picture of him here:
Bird albinism is pretty rare, which makes the magpie quite a sight for visitors!
For instance, the bird's pigmentation makes it susceptible to preys. In other words, the bird would soon become the target of other birds and animals and according to authorities, the bird would barely survive a day in the wild alone.
According to news reports, the bird had been found at the base of a tree and couldn't make it back to the nest.
The sanctuary has confirmed that the bird is indeed an albino and not just a bird with colour pigmentation. While magpies with colour pigmentation are not too uncommon, albinos are really one in a million.
The bird basically lacks the pigment in its entirety.
However, the cute bird is extremely social and interacts with anyone who comes up to the fence. And guess what, he likes being pampered. He's perfectly capable of feeding himself but prefers to be fed!
Check out a picture of him here:
A gorgeous and very friendly Albino Magpie @Trowunna_Tas, Mole Creek, Tasmania.#birds#MyPhoto pic.twitter.com/QPhS3oYEGI— • vεяsε & vιsισηs • (@BrendaAksionov) May 22, 2019
Bird albinism is pretty rare, which makes the magpie quite a sight for visitors!
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Patriarchy Shows its Hairy Side with Shaming Malaika Arora For Body Hair
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
Journey of Arif Khan: Professional Skier From Kashmir,Gliding Past Troubles
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Patriarchy Shows its Hairy Side with Shaming Malaika Arora For Body Hair
Thursday 30 May , 2019 Journey of Arif Khan: Professional Skier From Kashmir,Gliding Past Troubles
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday R Madhavan: These Pictures of Maddy Prove He is Getting Hotter With Age
- UEFA Champions League: Salah, Origi Score as Liverpool Beat Tottenham Hotspur to Win Title
- Priyanka Chopra Denies Visiting Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Royal Baby Archie
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid Khan Goes From Refugee to Afghanistan Star
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results