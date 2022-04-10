'Rare and Beautiful': Albino Kangaroo Spotted Running Across Australian Outback

You may not expect an Australian to be surprised to see a kangaroo, which is a native marsupial to the region. But Sarah Kinnon from Queensland was in for a surprise when she spotted a rare white kangaroo. The albino kangaroo was photographed by Sarah when she spotted it at an outback in Nogo Station. A Facebook post shared by Outback Pioneers posted the pictures of the albino kangaroo photographed by Sarah on Thursday. Sharing the pictures on the social media platform, Outback Pioneers added in the caption, “Have you ever come across an albino Kangaroo in the bush? Yesterday, Sarah Kinnon came across this rare and beautiful marsupial at Nogo Station. We're so lucky Sarah captured a couple of quick pics before he bounded off across the paddock.” Netizens have reacted to the recent pictures. One of the top comments on the post read, “They are a magnificent sight when you see them. First time I did, I thought I was seeing things.”

Speaking to ABC News, Sarah described her experience and said, “I was just out with my husband, we were dropping some rams back to the paddock, and there was a white kangaroo.” Sarah added that it was “pretty incredible” to see the animal. “If you put a white sheet of paper next to it, that's how white it was. It blew me away really,” Sarah told ABC News.

The report also mentioned that the white kangaroo was spotted on the property 15 kilometres from Longreach about six months ago. However, it was Sarah who took the opportunity to photograph the elusive marsupial.

Kangaroos can be white due to two conditions: albinism and leucism. Under both conditions, the animal experiences partial loss of pigmentation on its skin and fur. However, unlike albinism, leucism does not cause a lack of pigmentation in the eyes.

