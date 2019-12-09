Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rare Intersex Songbird is Winning the Internet with Its Queer Feathers

If some Facebook users raved the bright colours of the bird, many others cited instances of other birds and animals having a similar abnormality.

Trending Desk

December 9, 2019
Rare Intersex Songbird is Winning the Internet with Its Queer Feathers
Image credits: Facebook/ @Inland Bird Banding Association

A mid-sized songbird with both male and female plumage has caught the fancy of social media with netizens going gaga over the northern cardinal’s deep-red-pale tan feathers which it got courtesy a rare abnormality.

The dazzling looking bird was caught in central Texas by the Inland Bird Banding Association (IBBA). As soon as it posted pictures of it on Facebook, the split-colored bird became a sensation with thousands of people sharing the post and commenting on it.

While male cardinals are usually deep-red, females come with a pale tan.

Describing the bird’s rare features, the IBBA, in the post said it was “bilateral gynandromorphism”, a rare abnormality that causes it to have female plumage on one side of its body and male on the other.

Such birds have both an ovary and a testicles.

If some Facebook users raved the bright colours of the bird, many others cited instances of other birds and animals having a similar abnormality.

Some users also said that those born with both male and female traits, be it animals or humans should be appreciated.

“See, it’s not just humans born this way... nature tells us it’s alright and BEAUTIFUL,” replied Carol Ann Archer.

“It is a breathtaking beautiful work bird and its proof that intersex does exist in animals and in people for I am one,” said J Johanna Thibeault.

