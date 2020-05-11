Rare Blue 'Dragons' Spotted in Texas, US, amid Coronavirus Lockdown

After dolphins and jellyfish, dragons have now been spotted in the United States, even as the coronavirus lockdown continues to keep humans indoors.

According to reports, little blue "dragons" have been spotted in Padre Island National Seashore in Texas in May. Visitors to the island told CNN that they had spotted the rare creatures on the island for the first time in 30 years.

The discovery was made by 7-year-old Hunter Land who was visiting the island on May 2 and found as many as four such dragons in the span of a few minutes.

Resembling a jellyfish, blue dragons or glaucus atlanticus are not really dragons but tiny sea slugs that resemble miniature dragons, hence its name. However, these dragons do not breathe fire or fly like the ones in Game of Thrones. But don't be fooled by their size.

Even if 3 cms big, blue dragons are expert hunters. They eat large jellyfish-like the "Portuguese man o 'wars" and stores the prey's stinging cells as armour for later use against other adversaries. These experts often advise humans to stay away from the little creatures, despite their novelty and they can deliver a mean, stinging bite.

The exciting discovery comes even as the United States continues to witness an increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.

This is not the first instance of wild or rare animals being spotted across the world amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier, rare jellyfish were spotted in canals in Venice. With lowered water pollution and human activity, sharks, dolphins and stingrays have been seen swimming shallow waters in various parts of the world.