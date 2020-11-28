Rare Blue Dragons Spotted on Beach in Cape Town. Why it's a Good Idea to Stay Away from Them

A rarely seen or heard before creature was found on the sand in Cape Town, Sout Africa. The stunning yet poisonous creature is in shades of white, blue and metallic blue. This creature, which looks like a cross between a lizard, dragon and a bird is known as a Blue Dragon. As many as 20 of them were spotted by a local in Cape Town.

According to a report published in The Sun, this animal is branded as the “the most beautiful killer in the ocean”. They have been found on Fish Hoek Beach near Cape Town.

This creature feeds on the deadly Portuguese man o’ war and other venomous sea beasts. An unusual feature of this animal is that it absorbs stinging cells from its food and stores them in concentrated doses, giving it a far more potent sting than its prey. They were spotted by a woman named Maria Wagener.

If a Blue dragon stings then the following symptoms will reflect:

1. Nausea

2. Pain

3. Vomiting

4. Acute allergic contact dermatitis

Maria Wagener, who has been living by the sea for the most part of her life, revealed that she more than often keeps throwing the starfish back in the water when she spots them on the sand. However, in this situation, she did not use her bare hands because she got a feeling that the animal’s sting could be harmful.

She said, “I’ve never seen them before and I’ve lived near this beach for most of my life. I probably would have put them back in the sea if I’d had something to lift them, but no, I didn’t touch them!”

She also mentioned that she was only able to spot 20. There are chances that there could have been more blue dragons.

Describing what the creature is like she added, “They’re a bit like a sea scorpion. They are small, about an inch in length. They’re blue on the top and white underneath”.