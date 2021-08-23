Rare Blue Whales Measuring Up To 90 Feet Spotted in Monterey Bay in US

Last week, a boatload of tourists on Monterey Bay witnessed a rare sighting of 90 feet-longblue whales only a short boat ride from Monterey Harbour. The video has been going viral since then and has attracted responses from netizens.Blue whales are most likely to be observed in Monterey Bay during the summer and fall seasons. From June through October, they feed off the coast of California.

Around 2,000 blue whales swim in the waters off California’s central coast, including the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, during these months. The California central coast contains the world’s largest percentage of blue whales, with a total population estimate of 10,000 mammals.

In a Facebook post, the Monterey Bay Whale agency also posted several pictures of the Blue Whale and Other aquatic creatures including humpback whales, dolphins, and seagulls.

While talking to San Francisco Chronicle, Nancy Black, proprietor of Monterey Bay Whale Watch and a marine biologist, mentioned that most people have never seen a blue whale. “Blue whales were unpredictable. But for the time being, they are here," she continued.

Blue whales prefer to swim and eat away from shore, making onshore sightings unusual. The best method to see blue whales is to go on a whale-watching boat. Moss Landing and Monterey both provide whale-watching cruises.

Blue whales are twice the length of a city bus and are the biggest mammals to have ever existed on the planet. They may live for 90 years and reach a height of 110 feet. But there is a reoccurring issue with this circle of life -the whales get hit by ships. This has been a problem this year as well. A whale-watching boat is more likely to come to a halt so that passengers may see the whales, while a commercial boat captain is far less likely to care. If these whales can stay away from commercial vessels, they will be able to live for many more years.

