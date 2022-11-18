Rare Condition Forces UK Woman to Live on Digestive Biscuits

A young woman from Wolverhampton, UK, has been forced to live on a diet of digestive biscuits after being diagnosed with a rare disease. The woman, Talia Sinnot, was diagnosed with gastroparesis, a condition that causes food to move slowly or not at all from the stomach to the small intestine. She experiences extreme nausea or vomiting whenever she attempts to digest food or drink, forcing her to rely on a feeding tube for nutrition.

When asked about her condition, the 25-year-old told BBC that she first noticed symptoms in 2018. However, because the condition is so uncommon, doctors are baffled as to what caused it. She went on to say that it is a “very difficult condition to live with.” Talia added, “If I eat or drink pretty much anything at the moment I am often left in a lot of pain or with severe nausea or just throwing up”.

Talia is reliant on a feeding tube to provide her body with the nutrients it requires. She added that after eating a meal, she would feel that the food was stuck in her chest for a long time. “I would eat a meal and it would almost feel like it was sat in my chest for ages after I had eaten, I almost felt I needed to be sick to relieve the pain,” she said.

The 25-year-old claimed that she contracted a virus in January that appeared to target her digestive system and gave rise to her current severe symptoms.

Her gastroparesis was identified by a doctor in London after an extensive investigation by her father into her symptoms.

Talia is attempting to raise 80,000 Pounds (Rs 77 lakh)for her therapy because it is not currently a common practice in the NHS. As part of the treatment, physicians would reportedly implant a gastric pacemaker to give impulses to her stomach muscles, enabling her to digest food. Or maybe she will simply need to eat a few digestive biscuits “here and there”.

