19-year-old Nagpur Woman Left Looking Like a Toddler Due to Rare Condition

A 19-year-old woman from Nagpur is often mistaken for a toddler due to a rare condition. The disease has stunted the growth of Aboli Jarit, who stands at just 3 feet 4 inches tall.

According to a report in The Mirror, Aboli was diagnosed with renal rickets when she was a baby. The syndrome, which combines chronic renal disease and deformity of bones, has affected Aboli’s daily life in every aspect.

Aboli was born without a urinary bladder and thus has to wear a diaper at all times. “I wasn’t born with a urine bladder and because of that urine keeps flowing through my waist all the time,” Aboli said.

After getting diagnosed with the disease, doctors had to make a hole in her waist to make sure that the urine doesn’t build up in her body. Moreover, her stunted growth has made it difficult for her to walk and left her wheelchair-bound.

In addition to her daily struggles, Aboli said that she is often targeted by trolls online who make fun of her short stature.

But these woes didn’t stop Aboli from dreaming big. She is an aspiring model and singer and has set her goal high. Aboli developed an interest in singing and dancing as a child but as her condition progressed, she could not even walk.

Aboli even fractured her leg once, but that didn’t deter her and she continued to dance while sitting. Later, her brother gave her name for a talent competition which gave a boost to her confidence. She even appeared in the music show Indian Idol and has also managed to reach the finale of Mrs Wheelchair India.

Aboli has set her eyes on becoming a famous actor and wants to work in Bollywood and Hollywood. Although doctors have said that her condition is not curable, Aboli has remained optimistic about her future. She highlighted that many with her condition fail to survive, and she is lucky to be living.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.