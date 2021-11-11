Rare Cotton Candy Coloured Lobster Caught Off the Coast of Maine

A lobsterman made the catch of his life when he trapped a ‘cotton candy’ colour lobster off the coast of Maine, over the weekend. Usually, pictures of lobster showcase them in red colour, however, in reality, they come in a variety of rare shades. American lobsters have a brownish shell colour, which turns red once they are cooked. Maine is quite popular for colourful lobsters, including blue, which according to the Maine Lobstermen’s Community Alliance, is one in a 2 million chance. The community stated that while finding a yellow lobster is a one in 30 million chance, the rarest find is the white lobster at one in 100 million chance. According to Get Maine Lobster, which is a direct-to-consumer seafood company based in Portland, when it comes to catching a cotton candy colour lobster, “the chances are same as a white lobster.”

The rare cotton candy lobster was caught by lobsterman Bill Coppersmith in Casco Bay over the weekend. Luckily, the lobster, who has been named Haddie in honor of Coppersmith’s granddaughter, will not land on anyone’s dinner plate any time soon. The company asserted that they will not cook or sell the lobster to anyone, instead, they will work with local marine organizations to give it a permanent and safe home.

Mark Murrell from Get Maine Lobster told USA Today, “We’re not going to sell it. We are not going to cook it. We want to preserve it.”

The reason behind the different shades of lobsters is because of the pigment they have, known as astaxanthin, similar to humans, who have melanin. The color of a lobster depends on what protein interacts with the astaxanthin.

While these different colors might seem cool and fancy to humans, they can be potentially dangerous to lobsters. To hide from potential predators, lobsters usually blend into their environment. However, a cotton candy-colored lobster could be easily spotted on the ocean bed.

