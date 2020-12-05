Rare Footage Shows Russian Amur Leopard Rolling in Snow to Leave His Scent to Attract Females

Amur leopards are one of the rarest of leopard subspecies. These are native to the Primorye region of southeastern Russia and northern China and only a handful of them are alive today. This super rare big cat was spotted on camera recently, leaving his scent mark on the snow. Making things more interesting, another Amur leopard was captured picking up the scent also.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda posted the clip on Twitter and wrote the video is from Russia. He informed his followers that the male leopard was rolling on the snow to leave his scent. Soon after that a female leopard picks up the smell and can be seen sniffing the trees on the same spot. Nanda said that a trail camera had captured the entire episode from the far east of Russia.

His caption read: “Love in snow. Trail camera in Russian Far East caught a male Amur leopard leaving scent mark by rolling in the snow. Soon a female coming to ‘read’ the message. Amazing. Amur leopards are one of the world's rarest big cat. Less than a 100 of them live in the wild” (sic).

Since being posted earlier today, the video has already raked up more than 5000 views on the microblogging site alone. Many Twitter users described how adorable the leopard looked. Some also commented about the endangered condition of the felines.

As a second leopard was seen picking up the scent mark, it can be expected that the first animal had used the scent to proclaim their readiness to mate.

As about only 100 amur leopards exist today on the planet, this species is one of the, if not the most, rarest leopard species. Just a few days back, an aged amur leopard passed away in a zoo in Florida (https://news.wjct.org/post/nicolai-elderly-amur-leopard-dies-jacksonville-zoo). While the average lifespan of these big cats is in between 10 to 15 years, Nikolai, the recently deceased amur leopard was 19 years old and suffering from various ailments.