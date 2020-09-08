Rare Hedgehog Rescued from a Residential Area in Vadodara

An NGO Wildlife Rescue Trust rescued a rare hedgehog from a residential area in Vadodara in Gujarat on Sunday. According to the officials, the hedgehog is classified under very rare species. It was last found in 2007 in Vadodara.

A few pictures of this rare hedgehog that have been shared by ANI on Twitter. Sharing the picture, the website wrote, “Gujarat: A hedgehog was rescued from a residential area in Vadodara by Wildlife Rescue Trust, a non-governmental organization yesterday. Trust president Arvind Pawar said, ‘This is a rare species & was last caught in Vadodara in 2007’.”

Gujarat: A hedgehog was rescued from a residential area in Vadodara by Wildlife Rescue Trust, a non-governmental organization yesterday. Trust president Arvind Pawar said, “This is a rare species & was last caught in Vadodara in 2007." pic.twitter.com/drJ95GIDau — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

The pictures have left the netizens amused. One of the users tweeted, “Porcupines can cause serious injuries tho but not poisonous”

Porcupines can cause serious injuries tho but not poisonous — Let's RIGHT (@Lets_right_2000) September 6, 2020

Another user commented, “It's cute..”

It's cute..❤️❤️❤️ — vivek kumar (@vivekkumarsahni) September 6, 2020

Hedgehogs are insect-eating mammals. They have a coat of stiff, sharp spines. They usually sleep during the day and awaken at night to search for food. They hibernate in cold climates.

This is not the first time that some wildlife has been found in the residential area of Vadodara. Recently, an eight-foot crocodile was rescued by wildlife department officials from a residential area in Vadodara.

According to Wildlife Trust officials, crocodiles enter residential areas on rainy days. However, they are spotted only after water levels start decreasing. A wildlife official was quoted saying by Times Now news, "Our volunteers know the technical work. Such rescue of wildlife animals is known as a technical rescue. These crocodiles enter into the residential areas during a rainy day but the people get to know when the water starts reducing. We will send it for medical check-up and after the reports, it will be released".

Last year, a man got the shock of his life when he found a crocodile in his bathroom in the midnight. The crocodile was four-and-a-half-feet in size and was staring back at the man with its jaws open. Later on, it was rescued by the Wildlife Rescue Trust.