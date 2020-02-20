Rare 'Ice-Volcanoes' Erupting on Oval Beach Along Lake Michigan Leave Viewers in Awe

Nature takes us by surprise every now and then by causing a rare phenomenon. A similar incident has occurred on one of the beaches of Lake Michigan, leaving the netizens baffled.

The Grand Rapids section of National Weather Service, United States, shared an image on Twitter, which shows volcanoes of ice "erupting" on the beach.

They captioned it, “It was a great day to visit the beach and watch the waves interact with the ice. Here's a couple "ice volcanoes" erupting at Oval Beach on Sunday, February 16, 2020.”

It was a great day to visit the beach and watch the waves interact with the ice. Here's a couple "ice volcanoes" erupting at Oval Beach on Sunday, February 16, 2020. #miwx #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/B0Vkl18RrN — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) February 16, 2020

The NWS Grand Rapids also shared a video on its Facebook page, showing the phenomenon. Here’s a look at it:

The picture and video have attracted a lot of reactions.

Meteorologist Tom Niziol called them “some of the best photos of ice volcanoes” he’s ever seen, Niziol also explained the physics behind the sighting.

He wrote, “They form as water is pushed under the ice sheet and as the pressure builds up the water shoots out through holes in the ice.”

He went on to add that if it is very cold then the spray freezes up, eventually building a cone-like the ones visible in the picture.

“They can be very dangerous to climb on however because they are hollow and built over that hole in the ice,” he also explained.

