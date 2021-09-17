Rare Kew Gardens 50p Coin Sells for 284 Times More Than its Face Value

A rare 50p coin minted with the design of UK’s iconic Kew Gardens on one side has been sold for 284 times more than its face value. In an auction at eBay, the coin was sold for £142. The coin features the famous ‘Chinese Pagoda’ from the famous London landmark. Only 210,000 coins were released in 2009 to mark 250 years of Kew Gardens opening. These coins are very rare in circulation now and hence they are considered valuable by collectors, who are always ready to pay higher prices to get their hands on these rare coins.

On September 12, one of those 210,000 coins released in 2009 was sold for £142 on eBay. The coin reportedly attracted 37 bids during a three-day-long auction. The bidding started on September 9 at just 99p, nearly double the value of the coin’s actual denomination, the Mirror reported. However, following 37 bids, a collector bought it for £142.

In the auction, the seller was also offering free delivery of the coin to the lucky winner. The seller has described the coin as “circulated but in good condition” while listing it as “Rare 2009 Genuine Kew Gardens 50p Coin."

According to coin collectors, the mid-point price for a Kew Gardens 50p coin is £156.25. They said that the average selling price for one coin is between £150.89 and £161.50.

According to reports, the Kew Gardens 50p is considered the rarest and most sought-after coin. In case you also have a rare Kew Gardens 50p coin in your change, check the date on it first before putting it for sale on the eBay website.

In 2019, the Royal Mint reissued a batch of 50p coins, and these reportedly fetch £70 to £80 to sellers on the auction site.

