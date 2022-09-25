Rare One-in-a-million Bear Killed By Wolves Shortly After Being Spotted in USA's Michigan

Snapshots from a trail camera that captured an extremely rare black bear with white fur went viral recently. The images, which emerged on social media, showed the unique bear sniffing around. Unfortunately, the animal met with a tragic end as it was killed by wolves shortly after, reported Fox News.

The pictures had gained the internet’s attention for capturing the bear which was being touted as a one-in-a-million animal. The snaps were shared on Facebook by a page named Yooper Outdoors. “Happy Bear Eve!! There’s been a white, black bear on camera in the Yoop! Extremely rare, but you never know what May come walking into your bait!” read the caption posted with the photos.

Take a look:

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fyoopersoutdoors906%2Fposts%2Fpfbid0qgRtepEuc4tnvGpYFosgJuRGCyF4ETrf9EPAbixeoSm6Qbb2VN36XpmLyzCFA8exl&show_text=true&width=500″ width=”500″ height=”684″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”true” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share”></iframe>

The rare white bear was spotted in the upper peninsula of Michigan on September 5. The group, which shared the picture, have now revealed that the bear was found dead and was killed by wolves. “Our wolf population has devastated our big game populations in the U.P,” Yooper Outdoors told Fox News.

The bear sparked excitement and curiosity among the netizens for its unique fur. Addressing the spotting, Cody Norton, Department of Natural Resources, Michigan, said, “I thought it was just too cool. It is just exciting seeing an animal pop up like this here instead of somewhere else.”

Norton added that the department has stumbled upon some cinnamon-coloured, blonde-shaded, and chocolate-coloured bears that were captured by their camera. But such bears are still common in the bear population. Bear honing a white-coloured fur was quite rare. “White is its own thing,” Norton said.

According to Norton, the bear was young and was estimated to be about two years old. The unique colour is expected to be a rare product of two bears that held a recessive gene for white fur. The white black bear is believed to be a native of Kermode bears – a subspecies of an American black bear.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here