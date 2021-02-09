Rare Pair of Nike Sneakers Specially Designed for Former POTUS Barack Obama Goes on Sale for $25,000

There's a good news for sneaker aficionados. The much coveted Nike shoes worn by the 44th and former President of the United States Barack Obama are up for sale. What increases the value of these sneakers is the fact that they were specifically designed for Obama, making it a rare pair of Nike sneakers.

The size 12.5 basketball shoes are up for sale on Sotheby’s website for $25,000 which is around Rs18,21,986. The Sotheby’s describe the sneakers as deadstock Nike Hyperdunks that are considered one of only two pairs in existence, with the other made for President Obama in 2009. The shoes were designed exclusively for the Democrat leader however the ones on sale were not worn by Obama. But the shoes are Nike’s only confirmation sample and have been kept in incredible condition over the last 12 years, says Sotheby’s.

Coming to Sotheby's this President’s Day Weekend! President Barack #Obama Player Exclusive Nike Hyperdunk—one of two pairs in existence —for immediate purchase this Friday at 4:44 PM EST, in celebration of America’s 44th President. #Sneakers #PresidentsDay https://t.co/s92RVU9L1m— Sotheby's (@Sothebys) February 8, 2021

The former President’s relationship with the American shoe brand goes back to his days in the Varsity basketball teams at Hawaii’s Punahou School, where he won the state championship in 1979 wearing his Nike Blazers. Obama has collaborated with Nike several times from political campaigns during his presidency, to the $5 million donation by Nike to the Obama Foundation in 2020 for the creation of a public space to promote physical activity at the planned Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

It is no secret that Obama loves to play basketball and he plays it quite well. Hence for Nike designing a basketball shoe for the former president was not a tough decision. The Nike Hyperdunk was created for and worn by players on Team USA at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympic Games and its style also inspired the ‘United We Rise’ collection of the USA Olympic sneakers.

The pair of shoes on sale resembles the ‘United We Rise’ version with white leather uppers, blue Nike trademark Swooshes and visible Flywire technology. A very custom detail includes the official Presidential Seal and embroidered ‘44’s to commemorate the 44th President of the United States of America. While the insoles of the shoe have a printed patriotic graphics that includes the bald eagles with the date ‘1776,’ which marks the founding year of America.