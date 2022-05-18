Rare Palestinian Note Sells for Rs 1.3 Crore after Chance Discovery at Charity Shop

The moment a volunteer at a charity shop in Brentwood, UK, spotted an unusual bank note, he knew it was not something ordinary. Later, it turned out to be a rare £100 Palestinian note that fetched £140,000 (approx Rs 1.3 crore) in an auction, reported The Independent. The discovery was made by Paul Wayman, who was working in the Brentwood branch of charitable organization Oxfam in Essex, UK. He came across the rare note lying unattended with other items in a donation box.

Soon, the odd appearance of the bank note triggered Wayman’s curiosity and he decided not to keep it on the shelf. Instead, he approached an auction house to know its real worth. Initially, the note was valued at £30,000 or approx. Rs 29 lakh but managed to fetch Rs 1.3 crore as it went under the hammer at London’s Spink auction house.

For Wayman, he knew the £100 note had some value but never realised it would be sold in crores. “I realised that I was holding something in my hands that was incredibly rare. I couldn’t believe it when it went for £140,000,” said Wayman.

It was learned that the bank note was issued to high-ranking officials during the British Mandate in Palestine in 1927. According to Elaine Fung, a bank note specialist at the Spink auction house, the find was one of the ten bank notes that are known to exist. She added that they must have been issued to high-ranking officials as a token of appreciation for their service.

Once the rarity of the note came to light, bidders from across the world including the Middle East and the US flocked to the auction hoping to grab it. Wayman watched the online auction and witnessed its value rising from Rs 29 lakh to Rs 1.3 crore.

The money raised through the auction eventually went to Oxfam and would be utilized to help poor people of the world, especially in east Africa and the Ukrainian refugees fleeing war, said Lorna Fallon, retail director for Oxfam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.