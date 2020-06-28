BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Rare Pangolin Rescued from Smuggler in Chhattisgarh, Accused Apprehended

Representative image.

The police were informed that that a resident of Nuapada district in Odisha was waiting for customers to sell a rare species of Pangolin near Kulhadighat village.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 28, 2020, 2:52 PM IST
The police in Chhattisgarh's Gariyaband district arrested a smuggler on Saturday for allegedly possessing a rare species of pangolin.

The police were informed that that a resident of Nuapada district in Odisha was waiting for customers to sell a rare species of Pangolin near Kulhadighat village located in Mainpur Tehsil on June 26, the ANI reported. A team of Mainpur police reached the spot and apprehended the accused of illegally possessing the pangolin.



An FIR has been lodged and the probe is underway.

