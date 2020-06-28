Rare Pangolin Rescued from Smuggler in Chhattisgarh, Accused Apprehended

The police in Chhattisgarh's Gariyaband district arrested a smuggler on Saturday for allegedly possessing a rare species of pangolin.

The police were informed that that a resident of Nuapada district in Odisha was waiting for customers to sell a rare species of Pangolin near Kulhadighat village located in Mainpur Tehsil on June 26, the ANI reported. A team of Mainpur police reached the spot and apprehended the accused of illegally possessing the pangolin.





Chhattisgarh: Gariyaband Police yesterday arrested a person and recovered a pangolin from his possession. Further probe is underway. pic.twitter.com/4obsgkQx0k — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020





An FIR has been lodged and the probe is underway.