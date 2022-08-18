Rare Photo of 6-foot King Cobra Eating Another 2-foot Snake Takes Internet by Storm

Snakes are the most feared of all reptiles. Recently, a strange incident was seen after flood water entered Ward No. 15 of the Banki notified area. The local people were scared after seeing a giant cobra swallowing another snake. Later, the villagers contacted the snake helpline members.

After the incident took place, snake helpline coordinator Lalit Mohan Panda reached there. The cobra had already swallowed the other snake. While trying to rescue the 6-foot snake by its tail, the snake vomited. However, the surprising thing is that even after coming out of king cobra snake’s stomach, the other snake survived and was moving its tail and opening its mouth. After being recused, the two snakes were released in a natural habitat away from the village.

According to the Snake Helpline, a snake swallows another snake for two reasons. One of them is hunger and the other is fear. Due to intense hunger, one snake eats another snake as its own food. And, even to protect itself, a snake can swallow another snake.

In an another case, a snake in the US had to be saved after it ate two golf balls that it mistook for chicken eggs. It got entangled in a fence, and had to be freed. On Tuesday, the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center released a statement regarding the incident, stating that staff members were called to assist a reptile entangled in a fence.

“Well, we don’t see this every day. Our team was called to help this bullsnake who became stuck in a fence after swallowing two golf balls within a chicken coop; it had mistaken them for edible chicken eggs,” the centre wrote in a Facebook post. They also posted images demonstrating how the golf balls created identifiable bulges along the snake’s body.

When staff members brought the snake back, they discovered that the golf balls had seriously obstructed its intestines. So, they started the laborious process of employing specialised methods to assist the snake in regurgitating the balls.

The two golf balls, after they had been taken out of the snake, were shown in another image. The reptile is currently doing “quite well,” according to the wildlife officials, and only has minimal pain and scale damage. Naturally, it was hungry and had already consumed a modest meal from us.

