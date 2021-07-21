CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rare Photo of King Cobra Eating Another Snake Takes Internet by Storm

The rare picture was clicked and posted on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan.

Snakes are dangerous yet one of the most intriguing species of the animal kingdom. Looking at them can give a person feeling of both fear and thrill at the same time. Now, think of looking at a snake eating another reptile. Yes, you heard it right. A picture of a king cobra eating another snake has gone viral on the internet. Parveen Kaswan, Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer, shared the rare picture on Twitter. The picture was clicked by IFS officer, where the king cobra is enjoying his meal of a spectacled snake. The tweet has been captioned with some information about the king cobra, revealing its scientific name to be Ophiophagus Hannah. The reptile feeds on lesser mortals.

The IFS officer also explained the Ophiophagus in the name means ‘snake eating’ and Hannah is taken from the names of Greek mythology’s tree dwelling nymphs. Hence, the reptile lives true to its name. It is the only snake that builds nests. Parveen told a fun-fact about the snake, mentioning majority of its diet comprises of other reptiless. Their favourite among all are the rat snakes. They have the capacity to swallow a big rat snake at one go.

The amazing shot has received 1,821 likes on the social networking site.A user mentioned having one of these experiences at his home, when a king cobra killed and preyed on a rat snake.

Others were curious to know a lot about the wild species and posed many questions to the IFS officer.

The longest venomous snake of the world is King cobra. Its average length is from 3.18 to 4 metres; however, it can reach up to 5.85 metres of maximum length. Unlike other snakes, they hardly hunt for vertebrates like lizards and rodents.

