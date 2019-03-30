Rare Picasso Drawing Inspired by French Lover Sold for Rs 2 Crore in Paris

A rare drawing by Pablo Picasso, "Flute Player and Seated Nude", owned by the Museum of Modern Art in New York was on Thursday sold at auction in Paris for 286,000 euros (Rs 2 crore).Dating from October 1932, a particularly prolific year for the artist, the drawing is one of a series of portraits of women inspired by Marie-Therese Walter, his companion from 1927-35 and the mother of their daughter Maya.The proceeds from the sale of the pen and ink drawing will go to the US museum's acquisition fund, the Christie's auction house said.The work was sold to a European buyer, who was not French.The Spanish artist, who died in 1973, spent most of his life in France.The Picasso Museum in Paris boasts one of the world's most extensive collections of his work with 5,000 paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics, photographs and documents.This is not the only Picasso painting to have made the news recently.A Dutch art detective dubbed the "Indiana Jones of the Art World" has struck again, finding a Picasso painting worth 25 million euros (approximately Rs 200 crore) stolen from a Saudi sheikh's yacht on the French Riviera in 1999.Arthur Brand said he had handed back the 1938 masterpiece entitled "Portrait of Dora Maar", also known as "Buste de Femme (Dora Maar)" to an insurance company earlier this month.The discovery of the rare portrait of Maar, one of Pablo Picasso's most influential mistresses, is the culmination of a four-year investigation into the burglary on the luxury yacht Coral Island, as she lay anchored in Antibes.