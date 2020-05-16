BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rare Pictures of Steve Jobs Lunching With Google Co-founders Larry Page, Sergey Brin Surface Online

Images tweeted by @shellen.

Images tweeted by @shellen.

The relationship between the trio, however, got bitter after Google launched Android.

Share this:

Did you know that the founders of tech giants, Apple and Google, worked together? Yes, you read it right.

Before co-founding Apple, Steve Job used to work with Google. According to a report in the New York Times, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin used to consider Jobs a ‘mentor’.

But the relationship between the trio got bitter after Google launched Android. Jobs thought that Google wanted to "kill iPhone". In a meeting, he had said, "Make no mistake: Google wants to kill the iPhone. We won’t let them," quoted the daily.

Now, pictures of Jobs having lunch with Larry and Eric at a Google cafeteria has cropped up on Twitter.

Shared by a former Google employee named Jason Shellen, the first snap features the trio assembling their lunch trays.

In the second one, the trio can be seen having a serious discussion.

The picture was clicked in August 2007, as per Shellen.

Shellen, who worked on Blogger at Google in the early 2000s before becoming the product and business development manager, clicked these snaps during his last week at Google.

"My last week of work at Google, I strolled into the cafe to find Steve Jobs having lunch with Larry Page and Eric Schmidt," the tech veteran wrote along with the pictures.

Shellen also added that he had clicked the pictures "surreptitiously" with a Palm Treo 680.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading