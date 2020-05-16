Rare Pictures of Steve Jobs Lunching With Google Co-founders Larry Page, Sergey Brin Surface Online

Did you know that the founders of tech giants, Apple and Google, worked together? Yes, you read it right.

Before co-founding Apple, Steve Job used to work with Google. According to a report in the New York Times, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin used to consider Jobs a ‘mentor’.

But the relationship between the trio got bitter after Google launched Android. Jobs thought that Google wanted to "kill iPhone". In a meeting, he had said, "Make no mistake: Google wants to kill the iPhone. We won’t let them," quoted the daily.

Now, pictures of Jobs having lunch with Larry and Eric at a Google cafeteria has cropped up on Twitter.

Shared by a former Google employee named Jason Shellen, the first snap features the trio assembling their lunch trays.

In the second one, the trio can be seen having a serious discussion.

My last week of work at Google, I strolled into the cafe to find Steve Jobs having lunch with Larry Page and Eric Schmidt. https://t.co/lkUlU9kWLd pic.twitter.com/jrcDeIP943 — Jason Shellen (@shellen) May 14, 2020

The picture was clicked in August 2007, as per Shellen.

Shellen, who worked on Blogger at Google in the early 2000s before becoming the product and business development manager, clicked these snaps during his last week at Google.

"My last week of work at Google, I strolled into the cafe to find Steve Jobs having lunch with Larry Page and Eric Schmidt," the tech veteran wrote along with the pictures.

Shellen also added that he had clicked the pictures "surreptitiously" with a Palm Treo 680.