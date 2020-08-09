'Rare' Red Coral Kukri Snake Rescued from Residential House in Uttarakhand

In a rare discovery, a Red Coral Kukri snake was rescued from a residential house in Uttarakhand's Nainital district.

The incident took place near Bindukhatta area of Nainital and when forest officials visited the spot where the snake was hiding, the villagers had already caught the reptile and put it inside a plastic sack, reports Hindustan Times.

Nitish Mani Tripathi, divisional forest officer (DFO) Terai East said, "Goula forest range team got a call for rescue of a snake on Friday morning from Kavindra Koranga, a resident of Kurriya Khatta village in Bindukhatta area of Nainital district."

After carrying out their rescue surprise, they were surprised to have found out that it was the "rarest of rarest snakes", called the Red Cora Kukri Snake. It was soon released in the forest.

A rare Red Coral Kukri #snake (Oligodon kheriensis) has been rescued today by #Uttarakhand Forest department near Haldwani.It was first sighted in Lakhimpur Kheri district of UP in 1936 from where it got it's zoological name.@VaibhavSinghIFS @Saket_Badola @rameshpandeyifs pic.twitter.com/1iLG8hIqhi — Kundan Kumar, IFS (@kundan_ifs) August 7, 2020

According to forest official, the name 'kukri' comes from the knife (kukri) used by the Gorkhas. The teeth of the snake resemble the curvy shape of the knife.

The snake got its scientific name, ‘Oligodon kheriensis’, after it was first spotted in 1936 in the Lakhimpur area of Uttar Pradesh and since then it has been spotted only twice in Uttarakhand.

The nocturnal snake, found in red and bright orange colours, was first reported to be found in 2015 in the Surai forest range of Terai East forest division.

Few weeks ago, a photo of another red coral kukri snake, which was spotted at the Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh, had gone viral on social media. The image was posted by Wildlense, a wildlife conservation team, on Twitter.