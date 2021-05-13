Rare Red Himalayan Fox Spotted in Uttarakhand Pithoragarh

The great Himalayan Mountains are home to many special species of animals. These species live at a high altitude on the mountain away from human habitation. Spotting these animals is a rare occurrence as they rarely come to places where humans live or go. However, a rare subspecies of the Himalayan red fox was spotted in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh. According to news agency PTI, the variety which is known as Vulpes Vulpes griffithi was spotted in Bhujani and Khaliya top areas of Munsiyari at an elevation of 3,000 meters. The animal was spotted at an elevation that is some 500 feet below its usual habitat. Speaking about this event, Surendra Pawar, president of Monal NGO said that this is the first occurrence in the years in the area. Pawar added that they have spotted at least eight subspecies of the red fox in this region of the Himalayas after following fruitlessly for two years. Monal NGO has been working towards the protection of high range Himalayan animals for over 10 years.

Talking about the reason behind the spotting of these animals ‘high range’ Himalayan animals at such low altitudes, Pawar said, “There are different reasons of high altitude animal habitats getting disturbed, including the entry of people to collect Kira Jari (sildenafil) or Yarsagumba (caterpillar fungus), some climate change patterns and lessening of their prey base due to interference of human beings”

However, the Divisional Forest Officer of Pithoragarh shared a contrary opinion. DFO Vinay Bhargava attributes the increased spotting of rare high Himalayan animals like Vulpes Vulpes griffithi and flocks of Monal birds to the various conservation programmes run by the administration. He said that their awareness programmes have helped in increasing the numbers of these animals.

In another event last year in Kashmir, a Himalayan Red Box had entered the premise of a person’s house in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The animal reportedly came down from his habitation in a possible search of food.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here