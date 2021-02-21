Rare Roman Penis Carving Found on a Millstone Discovered by Scientists in England's Cambridgeshire

A millstone that has carving of a penis was found in Cambridgeshire. The broken millstone was discovered between 2017 and 2018, however, the carving of penis on it has been revealed now after it was put back together. Belonging to the Roman British period, it is one of the four millstones which has such carving. Discovered while the trunk road A14 was being upgraded between Cambridge and Huntingdon, it has been named A14 millstone after the road where it was discovered. The project worth£1.5 billion was completed by Highways England in 2020.

Speaking about the latest development, lead archaeologist for the A14 millstone of Highways England Steve Sherlock said that the phallic images were considered to be a symbol of strength in the Roman world. He said that out of the 20,000 millstones discovered in the country, only four such Roman millstones have been found so far, reported BBC.

Oxford Archaeology’s Dr Ruth Shaffrey said that the A14 millstone is a significant find because it is one of the four Roman British millstones that has such carving. She said that the A14 millstone shows how important it was for locals. Ruth added that it also depicts the protective properties bestowed upon the millstone and its produce (flour), reported BBC.

Speaking about the frequency of seeing phallic objects in the objects of the Roman British period, Steve said that the legionaries would wear a phallus amulet before wars as it was considered to be lucky.

He added that there were associations found between phallus and milling, mentioning the example of bakeries found in Pompeii. He said one of the millstones discovered there with phallus structure had ‘Hic habitat felicitas’ engraved on it which means ‘You will find happiness here’. These bakeries were devastated in the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in Pompeii in 79 AD.

The Roman British period was a time in history when the Roman Empire occupied the territory of Great Britain. The millstone is from the period between 43 AD to 410 AD as the empire lasted for 400 years in Britain.