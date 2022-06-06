Rare Salt-water Pearl Necklace Sells For Rs 6.24 Crore at Mumbai Auction House

An extremely rare pearl necklace has fetched Rs 6.24 crore in an auction at Mumbai’s AstaGuru auction house on Tuesday. The jewellery was part of AstaGuru’s ‘Heirloom Jewelry Silver & Timepieces’ collection and is made of highly valuable natural pearls.

The necklace features graduated natural salt-water pearls in two different shades. It comprises three rows of pearls that are interspaced with faceted crystal discs. Moreover, it is affixed to a gold clasp set with old cut diamonds.

Apart from its jaw-dropping design and rarity, the size of the jewellery also contributes to its steep value. According to the auction house website, the natural pearl weight is 2485.73 chau / 181 pcs while the weight of the diamond clasp is approximately 5.70/37 pcs. The size of the treasured natural pearl beads ranges from 5.25 mm to 15.60 mm in diameter.

The highly sought-after necklace has pearls of two striking shades where the middle row pearls appear different than the other two rows.

Besides this, another exquisite pearl necklace went under the hammer at the AstaGuru auction house and was sold for Rs 1.48 crore. The jewellery features five rows of elegant natural pearls having a weight of 619.50 chau/448 pcs. It has a total of 453 graduated natural pearls that “exude an even tone and are extremely well-matched”. It also features “Arts Deco terminals set in gold with diamonds, accompanied with a diamond and diamond clasp”.

Pearls remain to be one of the most coveted natural treasures. They are sourced from mollusks like oysters and mussels. While in freshwater ponds and rivers pearls are produced by mussels, oysters create pearls in salt water.

The rarity of the pearls and their demand in the market sends their value soaring high. Usually, the value of an individual pearl depends upon its features like shape, luster, type, colour, surface quality, and size.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.