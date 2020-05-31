Rare Scorpionfish Known for its Venomous Spine and Ability to Change Colour Found in Gulf of Mannar

Researchers at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) have found a rare bandtail scorpionfish (Scorpaenospsis Neglecta) off the Sethukarai coast in the Gulf of Mannar.

It is the first time this particular species has been found live in the Indian waters.

It was found during an underwater exploratory survey of the seagrass ecosystem in the region by the Kochi headquartered CMFRI scientists.

The rare fish found camouflaged within the seagrass meadows is a rare marine species well-known for stinging venomous spines and an ability to change colour.

R Jeyabaskaran, senior CMFRI scientist who led a team of researchers in finding the fish, said that during the underwater survey, this species was first sighted as a coral skeleton.

"On first look, its appearance was totally confusing as to whether it was a fish at all or fossilised coral skeleton covered with bivalve shells. It started changing its colour the moment we touched it with a dead coral fragment. It was noticed that within four seconds, the fish skin changed from white to mottled black," said Jeyabaskaran.

"Immediately after it was caught by hand using zip-lock polyethene bag, the fish flashed its pectoral fins with their inner sides displaying bright yellow colour with black-band margin," he added.

The fish is called scorpionfish because its spines contain neurotoxin venom that can be extremely painful to an individual. Eating this fish would lead to death.

Having a highly evolved sensory system, the fish can even detect respiratory ventilation flows produced by crabs at a distance of 10 cm in a dark environment.

Unlike other fishes, bandtail scorpionfish uses its lateral sensory system instead of eyes to hunt its prey.

The specimen has now been deposited with the National Marine Biodiversity Museum of the CMFRI.

Sethukarai is a famous pilgrimage centre in Tamil Nadu, connected to Indian mythology. It is believed Lord Rama got constructed a sea bridge from Sethukarai to Sri Lanka.