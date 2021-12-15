Rare Sea Fish With Bulbous Head Spotted in Monterey Bay off California

The diversity of the ecosystem that exists in the deep blue waters of our oceans has always baffled us time and again. Once in a while, scientists are able to obtain footage of rare creatures that often defy explanation. One such fish was captured on camera recently, thousands of feet below the surface of Monterey Bay off California. This bizarre fish has a translucent head resembling a bulb and green eyes that appear to be peering out through the forehead. This fish has been spotted only nine times by researchers from Monterey Bay Aquarium Research (MBARI) Institute in spite of repeatedly having deployed remotely operated vehicles on more than 5600 dives near the fish’s natural habitat, according to a tweet by MBARI.

https://twitter.com/MBARI_News/status/1468991743961878529?s=20

Known as macropinna microstoma, or colloquially called barreleye fish, it has the ability to rotate its eyes both up and forward, something that was discovered in 2008. Before that, it was believed that the eyes were fixed. Last week, MBARI’s remote-operated vehicle Ventana captured footage of the barreleye fish, at a depth of 2132 feet, 650 metres in the Monterey Submarine Canyon, one of the deepest submarine canyons on the Pacific coast.

Senior aquarist at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Thomas Knowles told Live Science that although the fish appeared small in the blue distance, he had immediately recognized what he was looking at. He said that amidst the excitement in the control room, he kept the camera on focus while pilot Knute Brekke kept the underwater robot pointed at the barreleye while acknowledging this as once in a lifetime experience. The fish’s eyes were glowing green and were easily distinguishable through the fluid-filled shield enclosing the head.

MBARI said that the natural habitat of the barreleye fish ranged between the Bering Sea to Japan and Baja California and that they lived at a depth of 2000 to 2600 feet where the water plunged into total darkness. Knowles also added that MBARI had no intention of catching or collecting the fish

A report published in the journal Copeia in 2008 has led scientists to believe that this fish has an outstanding attack mechanism where they remain completely still for their prey, namely jellyfish and zooplankton to hover overhead. Since they can move their eyes upwards, they easily spot the unwary prey while the green pigment in their eyes is able to filter out sunlight, and plunge forward to snag the prey in its mouth.

A 2009 video by MBARI has led to speculation among the scientific community that the barreleye fish may swipe food from sinophores, organisms that cling in long lines and use tentacles to trap their prey. It is speculated that the barreleye fish’s head shield protects it from the tentacles.

Senior MBARI scientist Bruce Robinson told Live Science that these are less abundant than lanternfish or bristlemouths and that they come across barreleye fish very rarely. He also acknowledged that much of the scientific community knows about this fish is based on speculation and there is still much left to be learned.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.