Rare Species of Chameleon Rescued in Odisha

In a recent incident a rare species of Chameleon has been rescued in the Gobindpur village, Odisha

According to ANI, a youth club member spotted the chameleon was spotted from near an embankment of the river, adjacent to the village.

One of the persons, who caught the chameleon said that they had seen the animal in the morning near a tree and noticed how it was changing its colour. As they rescued it, the animal kept changing colour and appeared brown on the ground and black on the floor.

Later, the forest department was alerted and eventually the chameleon was released near a forest.

(with inputs from ANI)