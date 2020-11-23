Rare 'Super Mario Bros. 3' Copy Fetches Rs 1.5 Crore at Auction, Becomes World's Most Expensive Video Game

Video game geeks are well aware of the iconic Super Mario game and its significance. Hence, it should come as no surprise when a rare copy of vintage video game sells for crores. Last week, a rare and unopened copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 broke the world for the world's most expensive game by fetching an impressive $1,56,000 at an auction. Heritage Auctions sold the rare copy on November 20. The recent sale also broke the previous record of $1,14,000.

According to Hypebeast, around twenty bidders were competing to own a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros 3, which was finally sold for Rs 1,15,64,241, breaking the record for the highest bid paid for a video game.

Heritage Auctions said the value of this particular copy was so high because of its rare packaging. The cover art of the title showed Mario gliding with a raccoon cap as the game’s title was placed above him. Another unique feature of this copy is that it is an earlier version, which is a little different. The word “Bros.” shows up on the left side of the box and covers Mario’s glove slightly.

Image credits: Heritage Auctions

Hypebeast reports, Wata Games, a vintage video game grading company, gave this copy a score of 9.2 A+, that suggests the game is almost in perfect condition. Valarie McLeckie, Heritage Auctions’ Director of Video Games, said in a press statement that they couldn’t be more pleased about breaking the world record for the second time in the same year. Earlier in July, a mint copy of a US version of the 1985 game sold for $114,000.

Super Mario Bros is one of the most iconic characters in video game history and was first launched in 1981. Legendary video game designer from Japan, Shigeru Miyamoto, who created "Donkey Kong". "The Legend of Zelda" and "Star Fox", first created the Mario character to be the protagonist of "Donkey Kong", the 1981 arcade game where a carpenter tries to rescue his girlfriend from a giant ape, who was Mario's pet.