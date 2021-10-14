Rare Two-headed Calf With 3 Eyes Born in Odisha, Locals Worship as 'Maa Durga' Avatar

The festive season of Navratri has brought several Hindu devotees observing fasts and following other rituals to express their devotion to Goddess Durga. The season became all the more special for residents of Odisha’s Nabarangpur who witnessed a cow giving birth to a calf with two heads and three eyes. Surprised by this development, many villagers have begun worshipping a two headed calf as Durga Avatar, according to a report by India Today.

The calf was born in Bijapara village of Nabarangpur district in Odisha. The report mentions that the cow was owned by Dhaniram, a farmer of Bijapara village of Kumuli panchayat.India Today reports that when the cow went into labor she was having some trouble delivering the calf. After the calf was delivered, Dhaniram examined the infant and realized that the calf was born with two heads and three eyes. Since the unique calf was born during the occasion of auspicious Navratri, people in the village are considering the animal a form of the Hindu Goddess Durga. Many have even started worshipping the calf as the avatar of Maa Durga.

Speaking to India Today, Dhaniram’s son said that the calf has been experiencing some trouble drinking the milk from its mother, so they had to purchase milk from outside and feed the newborn calf. Dhaniram had bought the cow two years ago and she conceived the two-headed calf this year.

The video of the unique animal was also shared on YouTube on Tuesday. In the one minute 24 second-video, the calf is seen struggling as it feeds on the cow’s milk. The video also shows how the villagers are worshipping the calf after making it face south with some items used in the Hindu ritual of worshipping like the money, red, flowers, a bottle of milk, and vermillion powder.

The animal has certainly gained the status of a pious calf who has come to bless the villagers during the ongoing Navratri festival.

