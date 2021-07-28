Rare Two-Headed Sea Turtle Struggling to Crawl Discovered on South Carolina Beach

During a routine nest inventory, the sea turtle patrols from the Edisto Beach State Park found a rare two-headed turtle. The workers spotted the sea turtle with two heads struggling to crawl on the South Carolina Beach. According to the Facebook post, the Sea Turtle Patrol was doing a routine nest inventory during which they detected a turtle with a major emergency.

“Three to five days after a sea turtle nest shows signs of a major emergency, we dig down to determine the success of the nest by counting the hatched eggs, unhatched eggs and on occasions, also find live hatchlings," read the post by South Carolina State Parks.

The sea turtle patrols are known to be volunteers who will walk to the beaches from June to August to find loggerhead turtle nests. Once they find a nest, the area will be roped off to prevent it from getting trampled on. In addition, these volunteers also pick up litter and fill holes in the sand, so that they do not create obstacles for the hatching turtles.

This is not the first time that a two-headed turtle was spotted. The Facebook post said: “The two-headed hatchling is a result of a genetic mutation. Another two-headed hatchling was found in South Carolina."

Before this, the discovery of a two-headed snake had enthralled animal lovers. Brian Barczyk, a wildlife enthusiast and prominent YouTuber, recently uploaded a video showing the two-headed snake devouring two mice at the same time. “Two-headed Ben and Jerry eating," he said while uploading the video.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here